PureWager Group Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Wayne Kalish as Interim CFO

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureWager Group, positioned to be the disruptive force behind gaming’s most exclusive partnerships, today announced the appointment of Wayne Kalish as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Kalish brings 30+ years of financial leadership across public and private companies, including senior roles at Tavistock Corporation, Darden Restaurants, and Ruby Tuesday.

A senior advisor to 22X Ventures and member of Florida CFO Group, Kalish specializes in guiding high-growth businesses through strategic transitions. His interim CFO portfolio includes: McCorkle Construction, NuTech National, Magnus, among others.

"Wayne’s track record of scaling businesses and executing exits aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize gaming," said Elliott Banks, PureWager Co-Founder. "His leadership comes at a pivotal moment as we activate exclusive deals across the U.S. and Caribbean."

"Few executives understand business and capital strategy like Wayne," added Minh Le, CEO of 22X Ventures. "His ability to bridge efficient operations and finance will accelerate PureWager’s next-phase growth."

Kalish’s appointment follows PureWager’s recent licensing breakthroughs and proprietary platform advancements. The company anticipates further announcements in Q3 2025.

About PureWager Group

PureWager Group is a global gaming technology company reimagining the sports betting experience through real-time interaction, personalized engagement, and responsible innovation. Co-founded by Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks, the company is preparing for a national rollout of its proprietary platform in regulated and sovereign markets across the United States.



About 22X Ventures

22X Ventures is a private equity firm investing in transformative companies that align with its mission to create sustainable value across industries and communities. The firm focuses on growth-stage companies with high disruption potential and clear market advantages. Learn more www.22xventures.com.

