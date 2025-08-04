LPL Financial Welcomes Chief People Officer Emily Field

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Emily Field as group managing director and chief people officer. In this role, Field joins the firm’s Management Committee and will lead the Human Resources function, overseeing talent strategy and employee experience for over 9,000 employees.

Field brings deep expertise in organizational performance and workforce transformation, having previously served as a partner at McKinsey & Company in its People and Organizational Performance Practice. There, she led enterprise-scale transformations for global institutions, focusing on operating model redesign, talent strategy, HR modernization and leadership development. Prior to McKinsey, she held leadership roles at Accenture, where she designed change management programs and developed culture transformation and M&A integration strategies.

At LPL, Field will oversee all Human Resources departments, including: Talent Management; Total Rewards; Learning, Culture and Engagement; and HR Business Partners.

“Emily has earned deep trust from her clients by consistently bringing a data-driven, people-first approach to talent strategy,” said LPL CEO Rich Steinmeier. “Her expertise aligns perfectly with our priorities at LPL—elevating the employee experience to build a high-performance culture. Emily is an ideal complement to our leadership team. By enhancing LPL’s position as a top destination for top talent, she plays a key role in driving the transformations we’re shaping for our industry.”

Field is a recognized thought leader on the future of work and management. She co-authored the book Power to the Middle: Why Managers Hold the Keys to the Future of Work (Harvard Business Review Press) and has regularly contributed to McKinsey’s research reports and other leading publications and podcasts.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University and serves as a guest lecturer at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Field is also deeply committed to mentorship, supporting first-generation college students and transitioning military service members through Spark the Journey and American Corporate Partners.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

