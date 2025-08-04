Mueller Water Products Releases 2024 ESG Report

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, sharing the company’s ongoing progress to becoming a more sustainable, innovative and impactful organization.

The latest report provides data from 2024 and highlights the company’s ESG activities across six key pillars—Products, Environment, Health and Safety, Employees, Communities, and Governance. Key highlights from the report include:

Successfully identified an estimated 7.7 billion gallons in water loss savings for clients through EchoShore ® leak detection since 2020, achieving this milestone three years ahead of our targeted completion date, and set a new goal of identifying a total of 18 billion gallons of water loss by 2029

leak detection since 2020, achieving this milestone three years ahead of our targeted completion date, and set a new goal of identifying a total of 18 billion gallons of water loss by 2029 Used ~69,900 metric tons of recycled metal vs. ~17,700 metric tons of total waste generated

Decreased hazardous waste directed to disposal by 21% year-over-year

Used ~95% recycled metal to produce our products

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 1% year-over-year compared with 2023, which is a notable accomplishment given this was the first full year of operation for the new brass foundry



“Throughout our rich legacy, Mueller has been working to support and enhance our sustainability efforts, and our progress is evident in our 2024 ESG report,” said Martie Edmunds Zakas, Mueller’s Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we aim to drive continuing progress through our innovative solutions that help solve real-world problems for our customers, communities and industries alike. We recognize the significant challenges ahead, but with our history, spirit of innovation and dedicated employees, we have shown that we are more than capable of addressing them.”

To read the full 2024 ESG report, please visit: https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com/environmental-social-and-governance.

Cautionary Statement

The standards of measurement and performance contained in this report are currently being developed and are based on assumptions, and no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation or prospect set forth in this report can or will be achieved. Any references to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) or other standards are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to indicate that the Company currently complies with any such guidelines or standards. The inclusion of information in this report is not an indication that the subject or information is material to the Company’s business or operating results.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Jenny Barabas

470-806-5771

jbarabas@muellerwp.com