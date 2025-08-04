



LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has officially launched its presale, introducing a new protocol designed to deliver programmable staking rewards and real-time utility. Engineered with scalability and regulatory alignment in mind, BTC3 aims to provide early participants with access to its reward system from day one.

The BTC3 team highlights the project’s focus on long-term utility over speculation, with architecture that supports smart reward mechanisms and adaptability to evolving DeFi environments. Full technical documentation and presale details are available on the project’s official website.

Why Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Is Grabbing the Spotlight

Bitcoin Swift is a modular blockchain designed to power decentralized finance through innovation, compliance, and long-term stability. Its unique protocol integrates programmable staking rewards, AI automation, and privacy-first identity systems. At its core is the Proof-of-Yield (PoY) system, which distributes rewards based on network activity, clean energy use, and governance participation.





BTC3 is gaining traction because it solves two major problems in crypto. First, it offers scalable performance with transparent reward distribution. Second, it is built to meet evolving global compliance demands without compromising decentralization. This combination positions BTC3 not only as a trend but as a pillar for future digital economies.

Influencer interest is skyrocketing. Detailed reviews from analysts from Crypto League, Token Empire, and Crypto Sister highlight why BTC3 is gaining momentum fast across platforms.

Technical Features That Drive BTC3's Advantage

AI Energy Efficiency

BTC3 uses AI-powered oracles to monitor the network’s environmental impact. Participants using cleaner, optimized infrastructure receive greater PoY benefits. This system actively encourages sustainability, not just speed.

AI tracks carbon usage and applies real-time reward multipliers

Efficient participants are automatically prioritized for higher PoY rewards

All data is aggregated using federated AI models for accuracy



Governance Architecture

Unlike traditional systems where token whales dominate decisions, BTC3 uses quadratic voting weighted by DID-based reputation. This model ensures community control, reduces spam, and enhances fairness.

AI evaluates risk in all submitted proposals

Emergency councils can stop malicious governance attempts

Every decision is tied to user identity without revealing private data







Tokenomics



45,000,000 BTC3 total supply

50% allocated to PoY rewards

30% allocated to presale participants

15% for liquidity provisioning

5% reserved for team and future strategic needs



Security is reinforced through a hybrid PoW and PoS consensus model, while contracts are verified through both the Spywolf Audit and Solidproof Audit. BTC3 contributors have also completed KYC verification to enhance accountability.



The BTC3 Presale: Designed for Speed and Utility

The clock is ticking on Bitcoin Swift's accelerated 64-day presale, now in its decisive Stage 3 at $3 per token. This isn't just another crypto offering; it's a strategic opportunity with Stage 4 poised to jump to $4 before the $15 Orca DEX launch. Unlike drawn-out presales, BTC3's compressed timeline creates urgent, high-stakes momentum for serious investors.

This is where Bitcoin Swift redefines the game. Participants aren't just purchasing tokens; they're gaining immediate protocol access with real, functioning benefits. The Proof-of-Yield system delivers automatic rewards at each stage's conclusion, while early adopters secure governance rights and firsthand experience with BTC3's revolutionary framework, weeks before launch. Built on Orca's battle-tested DEX platform, this isn't speculative gambling; it's a precision-engineered value proposition designed to deliver from day one. The system works. The question is: will you be in it when the next stage begins?





Final Verdict

Bitcoin Swift is more than a buzzword in a saturated market. It is the evolution of what blockchain should have been all along: transparent, efficient, and rewarding in every sense. Its programmable staking system gives participants real yield with real utility. Its AI-powered compliance and governance make it fit for the future. And it's short, high-impact presale means those who move early get in before the masses arrive.

For investors seeking a protocol with long-term potential and actual architecture behind the promise, BTC3 delivers.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com



