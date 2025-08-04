Saudia Transports Over 17.5 Million Guests in First Half of 2025

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has achieved growth in its operational performance for the first half of 2025, based to the latest performance report. The airline carried more than 17.5 million guests, marking a 7.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

This growth was supported by the operation of over 100,000 flights, including scheduled and additional services across its extensive network spanning four continents, representing a 4% increase. In total, Saudia recorded more than 293,500 flight hours during this period, while maintaining an exceptional on-time performance rate (OTP) of 89.6%. Notably, the airline ranked first worldwide for OTP in both March and June 2025, according to reports issued by Cirium, a leading global aviation analytics provider.

As part of its mission to bring the world to the Kingdom, Saudia transported over 9.6 million international guests in the first half of 2025, marking a 5% increase year-on-year. The increase was supported by the operation of more than 43,700 international flights, representing a 3% rise compared to the same period last year. On the domestic front, Saudia transported more than 7.9 million guests, reflecting a 10% increase, with over 56,400 domestic flights operated across the Kingdom.

These achievements reflect the dedication and expertise of Saudia’s national workforce across all sectors, particularly in operations, planning, execution, and performance monitoring. The airline’s focus on enhancing quality and operational efficiency has been further strengthened through strategic investments in advanced digital systems, resulting in an improved guest experience.

Saudia’s current fleet of 148 aircraft underpins its strong operational performance across both domestic and international networks. Looking ahead, the planned addition of 117 new aircraft in the coming years will enable the airline to increase flight frequencies, expand seat capacity on existing routes, and introduce new international destinations. These advancements reinforce the Kingdom’s national priorities in tourism, entertainment, sports, and Hajj and Umrah services.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 148 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

