NCCER Partners with Simformotion™ LLC to Offer First-Ever Cat® Simulators Training Credential

Alachua, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the gold standard in construction craft training and credentials, has partnered with Simformotion™, the licensee for Cat® Simulators for Caterpillar Inc., to establish the first-ever industry-recognized credential for heavy equipment operator (HEO) simulator training.

NCCER and Simformotion have aligned their HEO training resources to combine simulation experiences with classroom training. This partnership provides learners with the opportunity to safely practice their skills on simulators, eliminating the need for schools or training centers to incur the expense of renting or purchasing heavy equipment.

Completion of the required curricula and training results in NCCER simulation-based credentials that validate knowledge and skills. Ultimately, performance on the equipment is still required for an individual to earn the full NCCER HEO credentials.

"Simformotion's mission is to assist organizations in developing a skilled workforce by providing safe and effective training through engaging technology. With projections indicating over 50,800 new heavy equipment operator positions will be added to the U.S. workforce each year until 2031, proper operator training is more crucial than ever," said Lara Aaron, CEO of Simformotion. "We’re confident that our partnership with NCCER will offer valuable learning experiences for those training to become heavy equipment operators. The real-world skills learners develop from using Cat® Simulators, combined with the knowledge they gain from the simulators' accompanying SimScholars® curriculum and the comprehensive NCCER curriculum, will help them become efficient, productive, safe certified operators."

This partnership marks a new era in construction education that utilizes technology as a teaching tool and recognizes simulation-based training as a pathway to earn a credential.

“We believe this opportunity will make HEO training available to more learners and increase the industry’s ability to attract more people,” said Jennifer Wilkerson, NCCER Vice President of Innovation and Advancement. “Although simulation cannot replace hands-on experience, using state-of-the-art simulators in training gives individuals time to develop muscle memory, confidence and proficiency before operating the actual equipment. It is innovation and partnerships like this that move our industry forward in the race for talent and the development of quality craft professionals.”

By completing this program, students will be better prepared to operate the actual equipment, undergo hands-on evaluations, and successfully transition from the simulation credential to the full industry-recognized heavy equipment operations credential from NCCER.

