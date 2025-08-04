Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Safety Testing Market is valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2025. Further, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to reach USD 58.9 billion by 2034.







The Food Safety Testing Market is experiencing significant growth as global food supply chains expand and regulatory authorities impose stringent safety standards to prevent contamination and foodborne illnesses. The increasing demand for processed and packaged food, coupled with rising consumer awareness about food quality, has accelerated the need for robust testing solutions. Various contaminants, including pathogens, pesticides, allergens, toxins, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), necessitate rigorous safety assessments to ensure compliance with international food safety regulations. The rise in food fraud incidents and recalls has further heightened the emphasis on stringent quality control measures.



Advancements in analytical testing technologies, including chromatography, PCR (polymerase chain reaction), and biosensors, are improving detection accuracy and efficiency. With governments and industry players investing heavily in food safety infrastructure, the market is poised for sustained growth as stakeholders work toward minimizing health risks and ensuring the integrity of the global food supply chain.



In 2024, the Food Safety Testing Market has witnessed rapid advancements driven by stricter regulatory frameworks and technological innovations. Governments worldwide have intensified surveillance efforts, mandating comprehensive testing protocols for food manufacturers and distributors. The European Union, the U.S. FDA, and regulatory bodies in Asia-Pacific have expanded their testing requirements for pesticide residues, microbial contaminants, and allergens. The adoption of AI-powered analytics and blockchain-based traceability solutions has improved real-time monitoring and response capabilities, enhancing supply chain transparency.



Additionally, the surge in demand for plant-based and alternative protein foods has led to increased testing for novel contaminants and potential allergens. Rapid testing kits have gained traction, enabling food processors to conduct on-site quality assessments with faster turnaround times. However, challenges such as inconsistent testing regulations across different countries and the high costs associated with advanced testing methods continue to pose hurdles for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food industry.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the Food Safety Testing Market is expected to undergo further transformation with advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology-based detection methods. AI-driven predictive analytics will play a crucial role in identifying contamination risks before they escalate into food safety crises. Governments are likely to introduce more stringent legislation, particularly concerning food imports, driving increased adoption of compliance-focused testing solutions. The integration of blockchain technology will continue to enhance traceability and fraud prevention efforts, enabling end-to-end transparency in the food supply chain.



Emerging concerns around antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and chemical contaminants will necessitate the development of highly sensitive detection technologies. The Asia-Pacific region, driven by rapid urbanization and growing consumer demand for food safety assurance, is expected to witness the highest growth. As food safety regulations become more harmonized across regions, industry players will focus on cost-effective, scalable testing solutions to ensure broad compliance without compromising operational efficiency.



Key Trends in the Food Safety Testing Market

Rise of AI and Machine Learning in Testing: Artificial intelligence is improving food safety testing by enabling predictive analytics, pattern recognition, and automated anomaly detection to identify contamination risks before they escalate.

Artificial intelligence is improving food safety testing by enabling predictive analytics, pattern recognition, and automated anomaly detection to identify contamination risks before they escalate. Increased Focus on Allergen Testing: With food allergies becoming more prevalent, food manufacturers are intensifying efforts to test for common allergens such as nuts, dairy, soy, and gluten to prevent cross-contamination.

With food allergies becoming more prevalent, food manufacturers are intensifying efforts to test for common allergens such as nuts, dairy, soy, and gluten to prevent cross-contamination. Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency: The adoption of blockchain technology is ensuring food traceability, reducing fraud, and enhancing consumer confidence by providing an immutable record of product origins and safety tests.

The adoption of blockchain technology is ensuring food traceability, reducing fraud, and enhancing consumer confidence by providing an immutable record of product origins and safety tests. Advancements in Rapid Testing Kits: Portable and on-site rapid testing kits are gaining popularity, enabling food producers to conduct instant quality checks and reduce the risk of contaminated products reaching consumers.

Portable and on-site rapid testing kits are gaining popularity, enabling food producers to conduct instant quality checks and reduce the risk of contaminated products reaching consumers. Growing Regulatory Pressure on Chemical Contaminants: Governments worldwide are tightening restrictions on pesticide residues, heavy metals, and other chemical contaminants, prompting food companies to invest in advanced analytical testing solutions.

Key Market Drivers

Stringent Food Safety Regulations:

Governments and international bodies are enforcing stricter food safety standards, requiring manufacturers to implement rigorous testing procedures to comply with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Rising Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses:

Increasing cases of foodborne outbreaks caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria are driving demand for robust microbial testing solutions.

Expanding Global Food Trade: As international food trade grows, the need for standardized safety testing practices is rising to ensure compliance with multiple regulatory standards across different markets.

As international food trade grows, the need for standardized safety testing practices is rising to ensure compliance with multiple regulatory standards across different markets. Consumer Demand for Transparency: Consumers are becoming more aware of food safety issues, prompting brands to invest in traceability and quality assurance to maintain trust and brand reputation.

Key Market Challenge

High Cost of Advanced Testing Technologies:

The adoption of sophisticated testing methods, such as DNA sequencing and chromatography, requires significant investment, making it challenging for small and medium-sized food manufacturers to afford comprehensive food safety testing programs.

Market Segmentation

By Contaminant

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organisms

GMOs

Toxins

Others Containments

By Technology

Traditional

Rapid

By Application

Meat

Poultry

And Seafood Products

Dairy And Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals And Grains

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

