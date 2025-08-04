Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q2 2025

Infortar organized a webinar for investors on 4 August 2025 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the second quarter 2025 results. The webinar was attended by Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and also available at Infortar investor web https://infortar.ee/en/reports.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,866 people.

