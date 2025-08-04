Smart Process Application Market Size to Surpass USD 208.9 Billion by 2032, Owing to the Rapid Digital Transformation and Demand for Workflow Automation | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Process Application Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Process Application Market was valued at USD 66.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 208.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15.39% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.”

Smart Process Applications Emerge as Key Enablers of Enterprise Agility and Intelligent Automation

The market size of Smart Process Application is the broadest and is growing rapidly since enterprises have an unending demand for operational excellence, agility, and customer-centric services. With this ever-increasing shift to digital transformation, there lies an immense demand for the brightest minds to integrate processes seamlessly and automate intelligently. Bringing the convergence of the aforementioned pillars and others under coherent process platforms that make enterprise systems agile, responsive, and contextual is where smart process applications can be referred to as a strong enabler between the lines. This integration helps companies manage complexity, maintain compliance, and drive value creation across verticals such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Appian Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Kofax Inc.

Software AG

Infosys Limited

Smart Process Application Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 66.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 208.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.39% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Solution, Services)

• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))

• By End-Use (Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Others)

Segment Analysis

By application

In 2024, the solution segment was estimated to be the largest contributor to the market, with a 67% share of the TC market. Its leadership in the space is primarily due to enterprises looking for full-featured solutions that drive transparency, efficiency, and compliance. Solutions featuring embedded automation, analytics, and AI capabilities are becoming the backbone of digital transformation initiatives, modernizing operations and improving the way companies make decisions.

The services segment is set to experience the fastest growth rate through 2032. As SPAs are becoming more complicated and entrenched with systems within an organizational setup, and hence companies depend on the consulting, customization, and support services to deploy and scale smoothly. These are essential for addressing integration challenges and ensuring optimised performance across hybrid landscapes.

By deployment

The on-premise segment led the market in 2024, commanding 59% of revenue. Its popularity stems from its appeal among organizations in highly regulated industries where security, control, and internal governance are paramount. These enterprises often rely on legacy systems that demand tightly integrated, on-premise SPA deployments.

Cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, due to its flexibility, scalability, and cost advantages. Cloud SPAs offer the agility that dynamic business environments are necessitating as organizations embrace a hybrid work model and have an increased focus on rapid deployment.

By enterprise size

In 2024, large enterprises were the largest end user segment. Often, these organizations are leading with cutting-edge technologies and have both the budget and use cases for bespoke SPA implementations that integrate into legacy, siloed infrastructures. They need to further flesh out their global footprint and compliance. Complemented by their investment in scalable SPA tools.

The fastest growth potential for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The affordably available low-code and AI SPA solutions are enabling these companies to challenge the bigger players. The SPA providers have further reduced the adoption hurdle in the market by providing cloud-native platforms that facilitate agility and expansion for SMEs.

By end-use

Retail industries topped the verticals with the utilization of SPAs for managing inventory, omnichannel orchestration, and fueling customer engagement. As on-demand data analytics and automation are taking over retail operations, SPAs have become difficult to ignore.

The BFSI sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to strong demand for automated compliance, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customized customer service. SPAs are allowing banks and insurance companies to provide seamless, secure, and scalable service experiences as financial services continue to go digital.

North America Leads SPA Market in 2024, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region by 2032

In 2024, North America held a dominant 42% share of the smart process application (SPA) market, supported by robust digital infrastructure, high IT spending, and early adoption of AI and cloud technologies, especially across BFSI, healthcare, and retail sectors. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region with the fastest growth during the forecast period 2023–2032, owing to the rapid digitalization, increasing adoption of automation by SMEs, and automation initiatives supported by governments in China, India, and Japan, among other countries. And China, in particular, is an incredibly active regional adopter, with plans such as the “Made in China 2025” strategy. Europe is also a dominant force, particularly for manufacturing and BFSI sectors, as nations like Germany use Industry 4.0 and AI as a stepping stone toward SPA maturity, all by stringent regulatory policies and an emphasis on operational efficiency.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, Infosys won a USD 85 million order from Air Liquide, the French industrial gases leader, for IT and Business Process Management (BPM) services. It reinforces the importance of SPA and BPM solutions to Infosys and expands the profile of the company as a growing enabler in global industrial digital transformation.

Smart Process Application Market USP - Exclusive Sections of the Report

Industry-Wise Adoption Metrics – helps you track which industries (BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing) are leading in SPA adoption and where untapped market potential lies for solutions and service providers.

– helps you track which industries (BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing) are leading in SPA adoption and where untapped market potential lies for solutions and service providers. Process Efficiency Benchmarks – helps you quantify performance gains (35–50% increase in productivity) across use cases such as customer onboarding, inventory automation, and compliance workflows.

– helps you quantify performance gains (35–50% increase in productivity) across use cases such as customer onboarding, inventory automation, and compliance workflows. Regional Growth Differential Index – helps you assess how North America dominated with 42% revenue share while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market, signaling geographic diversification opportunities.

– helps you assess how North America dominated with 42% revenue share while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market, signaling geographic diversification opportunities. Technology Integration Depth Score – helps you evaluate how deeply SPAs are integrated with core enterprise systems (like CRM, ERP) across organization sizes, particularly with large enterprises showing high system fusion rates.

– helps you evaluate how deeply SPAs are integrated with core enterprise systems (like CRM, ERP) across organization sizes, particularly with large enterprises showing high system fusion rates. Digital Transformation Acceleration Rate – helps you uncover the pace at which SPA solutions are being embraced, driven by hybrid work models, low-code tools, and AI-based automation enablers, especially in SMEs and cloud-first markets.

– helps you uncover the pace at which SPA solutions are being embraced, driven by hybrid work models, low-code tools, and AI-based automation enablers, especially in SMEs and cloud-first markets. Intelligent Automation Adoption Gap – helps you identify enterprise segments or regions where SPA integration remains low, offering investment avenues in training, infrastructure, or localized service deployment.

