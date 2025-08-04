Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market to Hit USD 21.70 Billion by 2032 | Growing at 8.59% CAGR - SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Size & Trends:

According to SNS Insider, The Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market was estimated at USD 11.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.70 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. This growth is driven by rising incidences of lysosomal storage disorders, increasing awareness about rare genetic diseases, and advancements in biologic drug development.





The U.S. enzyme replacement therapy market was estimated at USD 3.94 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.34 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period of 2025-2032

The US is the leading market for the enzyme replacement therapy market due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the extensive presence the biopharmaceutical companies and the Promising government policies for orphan drugs, including the FDA orphan drug act. Increased physician awareness, genetic screening for early diagnosis, and additional insurance coverage also improve patient access.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 11.27 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 21.70 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.59% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing prevalence of rare genetic disorders such as Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, and Pompe disease.

Advancements in recombinant DNA technology enabling cost-effective enzyme production.

Emerging biosimilars and gene therapy solutions influencing long-term market outlook.

Segment Analysis

Imiglucerases Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, By Product

In 2023, the Imiglucerases segment held the largest market share with 22.80%, owing to its known activity for Gaucher disease and extensive experience in clinical use. Demonstrated safety, physician acceptance, and regulatory clearance continue to make it a preferred choice. Moreover, strong production capabilities and international distribution of enzyme replacement by major companies contribute to sustained availability that makes it the market-leading enzyme replacement therapy in this sector.

Based on Therapeutic Condition, the Gaucher Disease Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market

The Gaucher disease segment dominated the enzyme replacement therapy market in 2023, driven by its relatively high prevalence within lysosomal storage disorders and the existence of efficient therapies, including imiglucerase. Consistent demand is driven by early diagnosis through newborn screening, long-standing treatment protocols, and the support of patient advocacy.

By Route of Administration, the parenteral Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market

In 2023, the parenteral segment held the largest share of 83.10% in the enzyme replacement therapy market, owing to the majority of ERTs are not orally effective for systemic distribution. This route is of high bioavailability and one of rapid action that is essential in the treatment of lysosomal storage disease. From established clinical protocols and healthcare provider comfort level to the absence of effective oral alternatives.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

By Product

Imiglucerases

Agalsidase Beta

Alglucosidase Alfa

Taliglucerase

Velaglucerase Alfa

Pegademase

Laronidase

Pancreatic Enzymes

Idursulfase

Galsulfase

Others

By Therapeutic Condition

Gaucher Disease

MPS

SCID

Pompe Disease

Fabry Disease

Other

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

By End Use

Infusion Centers

Hospitals

Other

Regional Insights:

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The enzyme replacement therapy market in North America accounted for the largest share of 38.76% in 2023, owing to advanced medical facilities, a large number of leading biotech companies, and supportive regulations. Full knowledge, broad genetic testing, and early diagnosis lead to therapy uptake. Government support for reimbursement policies and provision for orphan drugs also enhances accessibility, resulting in the region being a lucrative market for the development, adoption, and commercialization of ERTs.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare facilities, awareness of rare diseases, and availability of diagnostic facilities. Rising government programs, increased insurance coverage, and increasing influence from international pharmaceutical companies also drive market growth. Moreover, given the large population, there is also a considerable untapped market for the adoption of ERT in most emerging economies of the region.

