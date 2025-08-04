Grapefruit Seed Extract Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Polyphenol-Standardized Grapefruit Seed Extracts Emerge as Key Trend

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grapefruit Seed Extract Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Liquid, Powder, Capsules), By Technology, By Application, By End User" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Grapefruit Seed Extract Market is projected to expand from USD 425 million in 2024 to USD 878.4 million by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9.5%

This growth is propelled by the extract's antimicrobial, antioxidant, and preservative capabilities, pivotal in supplements, cosmetics, and natural cleaning products. Grapefruit seed extracts, enriched with flavonoids, vitamin C, and polyphenols, provide antibacterial and antifungal advantages. Key manufacturers emphasize solvent-free extraction for food-grade purity, ensuring standardized polyphenol content in supplements and crafting liquid concentrate formulas for cosmetics and cleaning products.

The increased demand for natural preservatives, antimicrobial supplements, and clean-label cosmetic formulations is a major market driver. However, challenges like compound variability, regulatory scrutiny on antimicrobial claims, and contamination risks persist. Recent industry moves include Nutribiotic's launch of concentrated liquid extracts, Xi'an Lyphar introducing polyphenol-standardized powders, and Bio-Botanica's enhancement of extracts for personal care applications.

Key trends involve developing polyphenol-standardized extracts for diverse applications. Industry drivers include the rising demand for natural preservatives, integration into clean-label cosmetics, and use in immune-support supplements. Challenges include active compound variability, regulatory scrutiny, and contamination risks from improper processing.

Recent developments witness companies enhancing polyphenol concentrations for efficacy, with Nutribiotic launching liquid concentrates, Xi'an Lyphar introducing standardized powders, and Bio-Botanica improving extracts for personal care formulations.

This detailed market report delivers estimated growth figures from 2024 to 2034, providing an in-depth analysis of the latest market trends, growth drivers, competitive landscape, and emerging business opportunities. It also explores the impact of global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, considering factors like trade tariffs, regulatory restrictions, and alternatives or substitutes that affect market size projections.

Additionally, the analysis examines inflation effects, correlating past economic downturns with current trends to equip stakeholders with actionable insights to navigate complex market environments.

The 2025 market report outlines winning strategies to boost sales and market share, incorporating expert opinions and predictions on technological advancements and product-specific geographic strategies. This report is a vital tool for businesses aiming to remain competitive, offering insights into consumer behavior, preferences, buying patterns, brand loyalty, and purchasing influences.

Key considerations like regulatory impacts, consumer demand shifts amid economic challenges, and stakeholder strategies are meticulously detailed. The report covers the global and regional market size, including growth forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and South and Central America. It identifies promising market segments and profiles leading industry players.

What are the current global, regional, and country-level market sizes?

What is the market penetration across different types, applications, and technologies?

What will be the effects of economic slowdown on demand?

How has the market evolved, and what is the expected trajectory?

How are inflation and geopolitical issues affecting forecasts?

What are the supply chain challenges?

What regions offer promising investment opportunities?

What high-performing products should be focused on in the market?

Who are the key market players, and what is the competitive landscape like?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $425 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $878.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Herbaland Naturals

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.

Sabinsa Corporation

Indena S.p.A.

Xi'an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd.

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Botanic Healthcare

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals

Nature's Answer

Organic Herb Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Star Hi Herbs

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Bioprex Labs

