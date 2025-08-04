OPTIZMO™ Introduces Deploy – The First Email Deployment Platform That Runs Itself

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, data security, and compliance solutions for over 16 years, is proud to introduce an innovative approach to email deployment with its newest product: Deploy. This powerful, intelligent email deployment platform is designed to simplify campaign execution while maximizing performance.

Built in response to the evolving demands of the email marketing ecosystem, Deploy offers a uniquely automated and customizable system that orchestrates campaign deployment, offer testing, ESP integration, and real-time compliance in a single interface.

“We built Deploy to meet the evolving needs of email marketers for a platform that helps them orchestrate the deployment of their email campaigns, while maintaining the strict compliance and data security standards that OPTIZMO Technologies is known for,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO Technologies. “With Deploy, email marketers will be able to more efficiently and easily manage all of their email campaign testing and deployment within a platform that integrates with their other email technology partners.”

Key features of Deploy include:

Seamless Compliance – Direct integration with OPTIZMO’s suppression technology ensures every deployment stays compliant with CAN-SPAM and global regulations.





Full-Lifecycle Automation – Eliminates day-to-day manual work by automatically pairing active contacts with active offers and deploying at the optimal cadence.





Continuous Revenue Optimization – Constantly tests every offer and creative variant on micro-segments to uncover the highest-engaging combinations, maximizing revenue.





Real-Time Reputation Protection – Reacts instantly to negative signals (bounces, complaints, ISP codes) based on orchestration rules, safeguarding IPs and from-addresses.





Unrestricted Customization – Every system attribute is available to the rule engine for customized orchestration logic.



Deploy was designed in collaboration with experienced email marketers, drawing on real-world feedback and proven strategies to meet the evolving needs of today’s email marketing industry. The result is a deployment system that’s both powerful and practical, bringing email marketing to a new level.

OPTIZMO will introduce Deploy during Affiliate Summit East 2025, in New York August 4-5, 2025, with the industry-wide platform release coming later this year.

To learn more about Deploy and all of OPTIZMO’s products and services, visit www.OPTIZMO.com .

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

