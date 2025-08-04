TRUNNANO Launches Innovative Hollow Glass Powder for Advanced Industrial Applications

LUOYANG, China, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading global supplier of high-performance nanomaterials and advanced chemical materials, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product: Hollow Glass Powder. This cutting-edge material is engineered to enhance durability, thermal insulation, and lightweight performance in coatings, composites, adhesives, and other industrial applications.

TRUNNANO's groundbreaking Hollow Glass Powder emerged from years of dedicated research and innovation. Our team of materials scientists embarked on an extensive development journey, beginning with thorough market analysis and conceptual studies to identify the perfect balance of properties for advanced industrial applications. Through persistent experimentation and refinement, researchers perfected the material's formulation, overcoming significant challenges in achieving both exceptional strength and lightweight characteristics. The key breakthrough came in mastering the precise manufacturing process that ensures consistent quality in every batch.





TRUNNANO Hollow Glass Powder

Before reaching the market, the Hollow Glass Powder underwent rigorous testing and validation. TRUNNANO's quality assurance team implemented strict evaluation protocols, working closely with industry partners to verify performance in real-world conditions. This painstaking attention to detail resulted in a material that sets new standards for thermal stability, durability, and versatility. The achievement has been recognized by leading scientific organizations, demonstrating TRUNNANO's position at the forefront of material innovation.

HGM



Appearance



True density

(g/cm)



Bulk density

(g/cm3)



Compressive strength

(90%retention)

(Mpa/psi)



Volumetric

floatation

(%)



Particle size

(μm) D10 D50 D90 TR10 Hollow spherical powder

with good white flowability















































0.11-0.13 0.06-0.08 1.72/250 ≥96 30 65 115 TR15 0.14-0.17 0.08-0.10 2.06/300 ≥96 30 60 105 TR20 0.18-0.22 0.10-0.12 3.44/500 ≥96 30 60 90 TR25 0.23-0.27 0.12-0.15 5.17/750 ≥96 25 55 90 TR32 0.30-0.34 0.15-0.18 13.79/2000 ≥96 25 55 80 TR38 0.36-0.40 0.18-0.20 42/6000 ≥96 20 45 75 TR40 0.40-0.44 0.20-0.23 28/4000 ≥96 10 35 75 TR46 0.44-0.48 0.23-0.26 41/6000 ≥96 10 35 75 TR60 0.58-0.62 0.30-0.34 83/12000 ≥96 10 30 70 TR46HS 0.44-0.48 0.24-0.27 69/10000 ≥96 10 28 65 TR16K 0.44-0.48 0.24-0.27 110/16000 ≥92 12 20 30 TR60HS 0.58-0.62 0.32-0.36 97/14000 ≥92 10 30 60 TR18K 0.58-0.62 0.32-0.36 124/18000 ≥92 12 30 50 Other parameters: softening point about 620℃; PH value 8.0-9.5; water content ≤ 0.3%; thermal conductivity. At 20℃ for 0.02-0.06w/m.k; oil absorption 0.20-0.65g

Parameters of TRUNNANO Hollow Glass Powder

Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, emphasized the product’s potential:

"Hollow Glass Powder represents a breakthrough in material innovation. By combining lightweight properties with exceptional thermal and chemical resistance, we’re empowering industries to create more efficient, sustainable, and high-performance solutions. This launch aligns with TRUNNANO’s mission to drive technological advancements in nanotechnology."

Today, this innovation stands as a testament to TRUNNANO's commitment to excellence. "This product represents more than technical specifications," explains CEO Roger Luo. "It embodies our philosophy of pushing boundaries through relentless research and precision engineering." From initial concept to final product, the Hollow Glass Powder reflects the expertise and dedication of TRUNNANO's entire team. As industries discover its transformative potential, our researchers continue to explore new possibilities for advanced material solutions that will shape the future of manufacturing and technology.

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a brand of Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on the research and development and production of high-performance nanomaterials. Its product line covers hollow ceramic microspheres, metal nanopowders and composite functional materials, serving leading companies in the fields of electronics, medical care, new energy, etc. around the world.

