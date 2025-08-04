OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the second quarter 2025 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 10.3% in Q2 2025. 43 new companies joined the Index while 40 companies were removed. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (DVS) went to NYSE MKT on 4/21/2025. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH) went to NASDAQ on 4/30/2025. IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISOU) went to NYSE MKT on 5/5/2025. Tecogen Inc (TGEN) went to NYSE MKT on 5/6/2025. Isabella Bank Corp. (ISBA) went to NASDAQ on 5/12/2025. iQSTEL Inc. (IQST) went to NASDAQ on 5/14/2025. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR) went to NYSE MKT on 6/5/2025. Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC) went to NYSE on 6/9/2025. JBS S.A. (JBS) went to NYSE on 6/13/2025.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies was up 10.3% in Q2 2025. 13 new companies joined the Index, including Bayer A.G. (BAYRY), EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (EXALF), OMV AG (OMVKY) and Sappi LTD (SPPJY). 4 were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 11.1% in Q2 2025. 21 new companies joined the Index, while 14 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, was up 4.9% in Q2 2025. 12 companies joined the Index, including First Bancshares, Inc (FBSI), Southpoint Bancshares, Inc (SOUB) and West Coast Community Bancorp (WCCB). 12 companies were removed.

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 10.4% in Q2 2025. 25 new companies joined the Index, while 20 companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies index was up 26.2% in Q2 2025. 17 new companies joined the Index, while 16 companies were removed.

The OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 5.9% in Q2 2025. 18 new companies joined the Index while 20 companies were removed.

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, and OTCQX Banks Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

