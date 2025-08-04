Playboy Launches “The Great Playmate Search” — A Global Digital Casting Call for Both the 2026 Playmate and Inside Cover

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company” or “Playboy”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the launch of “The Great Playmate Search,” a global digital casting call to identify the 2026 Playmate of the Month and inside cover star as part of the brand’s highly anticipated relaunch of Playboy magazine. This marks the return of one of Playboy’s most celebrated traditions — the Playmate of the Month — with a fully digital, fan-engaged competition designed to give women around the world the opportunity to join Playboy’s legacy.

Beginning today, aspiring creators can register at Playboy.com to apply, with registration open for eight weeks. After the submission period, contestants will be voted on by their fans, with the final 50 advancing to appear before a panel of judges selected by Playboy. Some of Playboy’s most notable legacy playmates will be featured judges, including Shanna Moakler, Daphnée Duplaix, Summer Altice, Brande Roderick, and Gillian Nation, as well as a celebrity photographer. Fans can begin voting for their favorite contestant on October 1st, with one free vote per day, as well as additional paid voting options to boost contestant visibility ahead of the Judges’ Round. Fans who participate in rounds of additional paid voting will unlock exclusive content from their favorite contestant.

Two winners will be selected from the competition. The Playmate Pictorial Competition winner will be featured as Playmate of the Month in the Spring 2026 issue of Playboy, with a full pictorial photographed by a celebrity photographer, as well as inclusion in the official 2027 Playboy Calendar. The winner will also receive a $25,000 cash prize and a prize package that includes an all-expenses-paid professional photoshoot, one year of premium Honey Birdette lingerie (a new set each month), signature modeling opportunities with Playboy partners including Honey Birdette, Playboy Shop, and PSD, and the creation of a personal signature PSD collection featuring a dedicated photoshoot, name and photo on a signature product, 10% royalties on all units sold, and placement across PSD’s network channels. The Playmate Pictorial winner will also receive VIP access to PSD events. In addition, 20 runners-up will each receive a $350 Honey Birdette lingerie set.

The second competition, the Inside Cover Competition, will award the winner a feature on the inside cover of an upcoming issue of Playboy, also shot by a celebrity photographer. This winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize and a prize package that includes an all-expenses-paid photoshoot, one year of Honey Birdette lingerie (12 premium sets), modeling opportunities with Playboy partners, a personal signature PSD collection with royalties on all sales, and exclusive VIP event access. Twenty runners-up in this competition will also receive a $350 Honey Birdette lingerie set.

