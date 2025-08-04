Vape and Go Unveils Premier UK Collection of Vape Pod Kits

Preston, UK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With disposable vape regulations tightening across the UK, pod vapes are quickly becoming the go-to choice for those looking for a longer-lasting and more sustainable vaping option. Retailers like Vape and Go have responded by expanding their range of vape pods, including some of the country’s best-selling models from Hayati and IVG.



The shift toward vape pod kits reflects a growing preference for convenience and performance without the waste or limitations of traditional disposables. Vape and Go’s updated collection now includes dual-flavour, high-capacity prefilled pods, as well as refillable pod kits designed to work with leading e-liquid brands.



One of the most talked-about devices right now is the Hayati Pro Ultra Plus Pods. These pods offer a massive 25,000 puff lifespan—far beyond what typical disposables provide—and feature a dual-flavour system with mesh coil technology for smoother, more intense flavour delivery.



For vapers looking for something more compact, Hayati Pro Max Plus Pods offer 6,000 puffs and are more pocket-friendly. They retain the same smooth draw and bold flavours that Hayati is known for, just in a smaller form factor. These pods are ideal for everyday users who want a balance between longevity and portability.



While Hayati focuses on prefilled capacity, IVG caters to users who want more control over what they vape. IVG Smart Max Pods are designed to be reused multiple times, offering a more sustainable and customisable experience. They’re compatible with the IVG Smart Max device and allow users to fill with their own e-liquids.



Meanwhile, IVG Pro 12 Pods cater to those who still want convenience but in a sleek, no-maintenance format. Each pod contains 12ml of e-liquid—significantly more than traditional disposables—and is designed for all-day use. IVG Pro 12 pods are compatible with the IVG Pro 12 device and are available in a range of flavours that match IVG’s well-known e-liquid profiles.



“The June 1st ban on disposables left many consumers searching for a satisfying, legal, and long-term alternative,” said the CEO of Vape and Go. “We anticipated this need and have curated a collection of vape pod kits that directly answers that call. From the high-endurance Hayati Pro Max Plus pods to the flavour-focused IVG Smart pods and IVG Pro 12 pods, we have assembled the best vape pods UK customers can find. They are the perfect next step.”



To explore the entire collection of compliant vaping alternatives, please visit the Vape and Go vape pods category page: https://www.vapeandgo.co.uk/product-category/vape-pods/



About Vape and Go: Vape and Go is a premier retailer of vaping products in the United Kingdom, dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, compliant devices, e-liquids, and accessories. With a focus on safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Vape and Go is committed to supporting vapers through market transitions.



