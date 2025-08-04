INE Security Alert: Measuring the Impact of Cybersecurity Training

Cary, NC, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a premier provider of cybersecurity education and training solutions, today released a four-step measurement approach for organizations looking to demonstrate the real-world ROI of cybersecurity training programs. The actionable approach helps organizations maximize security training effectiveness and build stronger justification for cybersecurity education investments.
Strategic Cybersecurity Training Investment with Measurable Outcomes
Companies that regularly invest in cybersecurity education see substantial returns. In fact, organizations that use comprehensive security training for robust incident response testing and planning are able to reduce breach costs by an average of $1.49M (IBM 2023 Cost of Data Breach). Unlike technology purchases requiring lengthy procurement cycles, cybersecurity training programs can be deployed immediately while delivering measurable security improvements that compound over time.
"Organizations looking to maximize their remaining 2025 security budgets should prioritize training investments that deliver immediate and long-term value," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "Our enhanced certification programs, including the newly updated threat hunting (eCTHP) and mobile security (eMAPT) tracks, provide organizations with concrete opportunities to deploy budget allocations while building measurable competencies. While 68% of breaches involve a human element (Verizon), hands-on training and certification programs demonstrate measurable risk reduction and skill development that strengthen security posture for years to come."
Actionable Steps for Measuring Cybersecurity Training ROI
With 87% of organizations reporting skills gaps within their security teams (McKinsey & Company), organizations need concrete metrics to evaluate training effectiveness. INE Security's measurement approach identifies specific steps organizations can take to demonstrate security training value and ensure measurable returns:
1. Establish Baseline Metrics Before Security Training
- Document current incident response times and mean time to detection
- Assess existing skill gaps through competency evaluations and technical assessments for roles like pentester and network security specialists
- Track security incident frequency and severity levels across network security domains
- Measure current compliance readiness and audit performance for cybersecurity certifications
2. Implement Continuous Assessment During Cybersecurity Training
- Deploy hands-on lab assessments with measurable skill validation for technical roles
- Monitor completion rates and engagement metrics across different cybersecurity education modules
- Document skill progression through practical exercises and real-world network security scenarios
- Track competency improvements in specific technical domains and cybersecurity certifications preparation
3. Measure Post-Training Business Impact
- Monitor decreased incident response times and improved threat detection capabilities
- Calculate cost avoidance from prevented security incidents across network security infrastructure
- Assess compliance improvements and cybersecurity certifications readiness
- Track enhanced technical proficiency in specialized security areas including pentester methodologies
4. Demonstrate Long-Term Value Creation
- Track career advancement and retention rates of trained security personnel
- Measure improved cross-team collaboration and technical communication in cybersecurity training contexts
- Document enhanced organizational security capabilities and network security expertise
- Calculate ongoing ROI through reduced breach costs and improved operational efficiency from cybersecurity education investments
Addressing Modern Security Challenges
"Organizations that invest strategically in their people consistently outperform those focused solely on technology solutions," added Warn. "Security leaders have a clear measurement approach to deploy cybersecurity training investments that deliver demonstrable ROI while building long-term organizational resilience. The question isn't whether you can afford to invest in cybersecurity education – it's whether you can afford not to measure and optimize the security training capabilities your organization is building."
About INE Security
INE Security is the award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE Security sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.