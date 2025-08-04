Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 7, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 earnings on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-800-549-8228 and the conference identification number is 03418. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-888-660-6264. The replay pass-code number is 03418#.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280