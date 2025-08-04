Verizon Gears Up for Back-to-School with a Weekend of Savings, Expert Advice & Essential Tech for Families

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for the new school year, Verizon is launching a month of unmatched value and digital wellness support, kicking off with Verizon Family Weekend on August 9-10. During this weekend, Verizon stores nationwide will transform into back-to-school hubs, offering expert advice, hands-on product demonstrations, and tailored technology solutions for parents, students and teachers.

“We want to be a partner parents can trust to help their families build healthy digital habits and stay connected safely,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer. “By providing tangible value and savings, expert advice, age-appropriate tech and tools like the Verizon Family app, we're making sure parents know ‘we got you’ with comprehensive support and peace of mind during the busy back-to-school season and beyond.”

Throughout August, customers can take advantage of:

Unbeatable Deals & Devices On Us:

Free Devices: Starting August 7th, customers will be met with exciting new offers on iPhone 16, Samsung S25 and Google Pixel 9 devices with select unlimited plans.

Unmatched Savings on Tablets & Smartwatches: Score a Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure for under $100, Android and Apple watches as low as $5/month, select iPads as low as $5/month, and the TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G for as low as $4/month.

Enhanced Parental Controls with Verizon Family App Plus:

Launching on August 21 for just $10 a month (saving $4.99/mo over the current price), the new Verizon Family Plus App perk gives parents robust tools for peace of mind. This powerful new perk builds off the free and available to all customers Verizon Family app, offering an enhanced all-in-one suite of parental controls, including unlimited location monitoring with on-demand updates, content filtering, screen time management, and even driving insights for new teen drivers—all designed to help families and save 30% off the current price of Verizon Family Plus.



Why Verizon Family Plus? Compared to other family apps, Verizon Family Plus offers:



GPS & Network Location Monitoring : Get real-time location information even if the GPS isn’t working or active on a device, offering an added layer of visibility, powered by Verizon’s award-winning reliable network. Monitoring and Blocking of calls and texts, along with monitoring and restriction of web and app activity. More roadside assistance events and towing miles . Twice as many towing and road assistance events compared to Life360. 24/7 professional monitoring : Giving you and your loved ones access to 24/7 professional monitoring and dispatch while also alerting your family to the activity. Family Line : A shared secondary phone line for up to 5 family members to easily make and receive calls at the same time (subject to taxes, fees, or surcharges). Additional terms and restrictions apply. Secured Data & Privacy : Verizon will not sell your location data and we will keep it private.

Expert Guidance & Digital Wellness:

In-Store Expert Guidance: Verizon retail experts will help families set up a Gizmo Watch for kid-safe connectivity, optimize connected tablets for learning, and host hands-on demos for how to use the Verizon Family Plus App for screen time management and digital safety. Stop in to get help on what is best for the family.

Free Digital Wellness Resources at verizon.com/family-tech : Access free expert guidance and digital wellness resources for parents, caregivers, students, teachers and schools. In addition, Mel Robbins will host a special event on August 6, “Verizon Unplugged with Mel Robbins” in NYC sharing tips on how to build a healthy relationship with phones. The event will be available for replay at verizon.com/family-tech .

Community Support & Exclusive Freebies and Discounts:

Exclusive Artist Collaboration: Get free, limited-edition back-to-school stickers designed by renowned artist Jason Naylor, available in corporate stores later this month while supplies last.

Discounts for College Students & Teachers: Teachers get 5G plans and perks from just $25/line/month with four lines, plus exclusive offers. College students can save up to $25/month on two lines of mobile service and additional discounts when bundled with home internet.

For more information, visit verizon.com/family-tech or find a local store at verizon.com/stores .

