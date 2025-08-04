North Texas Food Bank Receives $3 Million Multiyear Grant from the Albertsons and Tom Thumb Foundation to Help End Hunger

Dallas, TX, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) received a $3 million multi-year grant from the Albertsons and Tom Thumb Foundation to help drive the goals of the food bank’s new Fulfilling Futures strategic plan. The grant is part of the Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Innovation Spark Grant program, recognizing nonprofit organizations that develop new programs to create long-term solutions and empower individuals and families to achieve lasting food security. Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies and the Tom Thumb Foundation, awarding Innovation Spark Grants designed to help people overcome food insecurity.

Fulfilling Futures is NTFB’s new five-year initiative aimed at providing meals and improving long-term well-being. The plan includes expanding partnerships, investing in wrap-around services, and closing the meal gap across the North Texas region.

The Nourishing Neighbors Innovation Spark Grant will fund the Hope for Tomorrow grant program, which helps NTFB’s partner agencies offer services beyond food, including interventions such as job training, healthcare access, and financial coaching.

“At Albertsons and Tom Thumb, we are committed to helping end the cycle of hunger today, tomorrow and forever,” said Wes Jackson, President, Southern Division for Albertsons Cos. “We’re pleased to partner with organizations such as the North Texas Food Bank to fund grants dedicated to building sustainable food security for individuals and families. This strategic support is designed to foster self-reliance and long-term stability in our communities.”

Albertsons and Tom Thumb have supported the North Texas Food Bank for over 40 years in various capacities. Through their Recipe for Change initiative, the retailer is focused on fighting hunger in local communities, donating millions of pounds of food each year to food banks and pantries across the North Texas region. Last year alone, they donated nearly 2.5 million pounds of nutritious food to the NTFB.

Since 2021, the Albertsons and Tom Thumb Southern Division has more than doubled its donation of nutritious food to NTFB, helping neighbors in need. Additionally, Albertsons and Tom Thumb provide financial contributions, sponsor events, donate gift cards for holiday food distributions, and collect customer donations at the register to end the cycle of hunger. Employees also volunteer hundreds of hours at NTFB’s distribution center and mobile food distributions.

“This grant from Nourishing Neighbors is a major step forward in our work,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “They’ve been with us since the beginning, and their continued partnership means we can go beyond food and help people build stronger, more secure futures. It’s about giving families not just a meal today, but the support they need to thrive.”

The need in North Texas is urgent. More than 774,000 people in the region face food insecurity, including one in five children. Across Texas, the numbers are even more alarming; nearly 5.4 million residents are food insecure, and Dallas-Fort Worth ranks No. 1 in hunger among Texas metro areas and No. 3 nationally.

To learn more about the North Texas Food Bank or to get involved through donations, volunteering, or food drives, visit ntfb.org.

To learn more about Nourishing Neighbors, click here.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 137 million meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

