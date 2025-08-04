LMT Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Lockheed Martin Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) securities between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025. Lockheed Martin is an aerospace defense company.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (i) that Lockheed Martin lacked efficient internal controls regarding its purportedly risk adjusted contracts including the reporting of its risk adjusted profit booking rate; (2) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective procedures to perform reasonably accurate comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks; (3) that Lockheed Martin overstated its ability to deliver on its contract commitments in terms of cost, quality and schedule; and (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to report significant losses.

The complaint alleges that on July 22, 2025, Lockheed Martin, after previously announcing losses on October 24, 2024 and January 28, 2025, disclosed it had recorded an additional $1.6 billion in pre-tax losses on classified programs, including $950 million in losses related to its Aeronautics Classified program. The Company also recorded $570 million in losses on its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program and a $95 million charge related to its Turkish Utility Helicopter Program. On this news, the Company's share price fell $49.79, or over 10%, to close at $410.74 on July 22, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Lockheed Martin Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by September 26, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

