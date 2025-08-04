[Latest] Global Advanced Air Mobility Market Size/Share Worth USD 114.5 Billion by 2034 at a 24.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Advanced Air Mobility Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software), By Type (Air Taxis, Drones, Others), By Propulsion Type (Gasoline, Electric, Hybrid), By Application (Cargo Transport, Passenger Transport, Mapping & Surveying, Special Mission, Surveillance & Monitoring, Others), By End User (Commercial, Government & Military), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Advanced Air Mobility Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 114.5 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 24.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Advanced Air Mobility Market Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, advanced air mobility is defined as an innovative method to move people and objects by means of air that uses advanced aircraft technology such as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. They perform their services where traditional aircraft are limited to use. They emphasize making things more cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly, and it may be used for a wide range of things, such as moving people and goods among regions and cities (UAM).

Advanced Air Mobility Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft: The growing significance of sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The production of electric and hybrid aircraft is experiencing a global revival as governments and businesses focus their resources on meeting climate goals. The utilization of advanced air mobility is advancing more quickly as a result of these cleaner and more energy-efficient modes of transportation. For instance, in July 2024, through its subsidiary, Nidec Motor Corporation, Nidec stated that it will invest USD 20 million in a minority ownership stake in Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”), a producer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and a partner in the launch of Nidec Aerospace’s propulsion system.

Urban Congestion and Environmental Sustainability: The growing number of people moving to cities and the traffic jams that happen there have made the need for other ways to get about even greater. Advanced Air Mobility could help ease traffic on the ground by offering aerial transportation, which is faster and more efficient. This is what drives the desire for AAM solutions. Also, the aviation industry’s effect on the environment has made people more interested in environmentally friendly ways to go about. AAM’s electric and hybrid-electric planes promise to lower carbon emissions and noise pollution, which makes them a beneficial alternative for people and governments who care about the environment and want eco-friendly ways to go about.

Rise of Advanced Air Mobility Solutions: There is an increasing need for the global advanced air mobility sector to help with urban transportation systems to deal with too much traffic. As cities grow and ground transportation networks can’t keep up, we need faster and more efficient transportation systems that work above men’s non-elevated transit, such as eVTOLs and air taxis, to make it easier for people to get around in cities.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 15.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 114.5 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 12.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 24.8% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Component, Type, Propulsion Type, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Advanced Air Mobility Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The advanced air mobility market is being driven by technological innovation. Advances in electric propulsion, AI, autonomy, and lightweight materials have enabled eVTOLs, drones, and hybrid AAM platforms. For instance, in July 2024, Delkia launched its Dragonfly program at Farnborough 2024. This is an innovative project to develop uncrewed air systems and advanced air mobility prototypes. This could offer cost-effective and low carbon solutions to replace some of the tasks currently performed by larger, more costly aircraft.

Weakness: The weakness of the sector is its high development cost, as the product is equipped with advanced technology such as sensors, advanced software, AI algorithms, and many others. High development costs in AAM refer to the substantial investments required in the research, design, prototyping, certification, and commercialization of AAM aircraft and supporting infrastructure (e.g., vertiports, charging stations, and air traffic systems).

Opportunities: The growing traffic congestion is what provides a lucrative opportunity for the market development. For instance, as per the stats given by the UK government, road traffic saw an increase of 2.2% from 2023, to 148.7 billion vehicle miles.

Threats: The major threats for the advanced air mobility industry are technological uncertainty. The AAM depends on future breakthroughs in batteries, AI, or materials, which may delay scaling.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Advanced Air Mobility market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Advanced Air Mobility market forward?

What are the Advanced Air Mobility Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Advanced Air Mobility Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Advanced Air Mobility market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Air Mobility Market Regional Analysis

The advanced air mobility market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growing need for on-demand urban air transportation services to ease traffic and shorten travel times in congested areas is propelling the regional market. Large-scale infrastructural development, support from the government, and partnerships between well-established aerospace companies and innovative new startups all benefit the area.

Europe: Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the analysis period. Innovation in technology and sustainability are key factors driving this market. While nations like the UK and Germany invest in infrastructure like vertiports, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has played a significant role in creating regulatory frameworks. Integrating eVTOL aircraft into urban transportation networks requires public-private sector partnerships, as demonstrated by initiatives like the UK’s vertiport testbed by E-Skyports Infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia Pacific region holds a prominent market share of the market revenue share during the analysis period. The regional growth of the market is growing due to the rising investment and increasing urbanization. Moreover, the innovation in products by the key market players in the area benefitted to the industry expansion.

LAMEA: The regional expansion is growing significantly over the projected period as the growing focus of the government is for sustainability. Moreover, the regional market is also influenced by the rising funding to create advanced infrastructure for AAM.

List of the prominent players in the Advanced Air Mobility Market:

Airbus S.A.S.

Aurora Flight Sciences

Bell Textron Inc.

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Embraer S.A.

Joby Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Neva Aerospace

Opener Inc.

PIPSTREL (Textron Inc.)

Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

Volocopter GmbH

Wisk Aero (The Boeing Company)

Workhorse Group Inc.

Others

The Advanced Air Mobility Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Type

Air Taxis

Drones

Others

By Propulsion Type

Gasoline

Electric

Hybrid

By Application

Cargo Transport

Passenger Transport

Mapping & Surveying

Special Mission

Surveillance & Monitoring

Others

By End User

Commercial

Government & Military

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Reasons to Purchase Advanced Air Mobility Market Report

Advanced Air Mobility Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Advanced Air Mobility Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Advanced Air Mobility Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Advanced Air Mobility Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

