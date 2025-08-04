Liquid Youth Named Winner of Best Breakthrough Wellness Brand in the 2025 BeautyMatter Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Youth is honored to announce that we have been named the winner of Best Breakthrough Wellness Brand in the 2025 BeautyMatter Awards. This prestigious recognition places us among the top innovators, creators, and leaders shaping the future of the global beauty industry.

“This award is a reflection of Liquid Youth’s relentless passion and commitment to creating premium collagen peptide beverages that taste as good as they make you feel. Our mission has always been to inspire confidence and empower consumers to feel their best from the inside out,” said Lance Li, Founder and CEO of Liquid Youth. “Being recognized by BeautyMatter—a true authority in the industry—affirms that we’re making an impact in meaningful and transformative ways.”

The BeautyMatter Awards serve as a benchmark for excellence, recognizing businesses across the entire beauty value chain—from emerging indie brands to established multinationals. This year’s winners exemplify innovation, integrity, and a deep commitment to pushing the boundaries of what beauty can be.

“In a world that has become increasingly transactional, we remain committed to recognizing good work based solely on merit,” said BeautyMatter Founder and CEO, Kelly Kovack. “When someone is recognized as a BeautyMatter Award winner, it’s because they put in the work to be the best.”

Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges—each a leading expert in their respective category—who evaluated entries based on relevancy, impact, and innovation. This year’s honorees represent the forefront of beauty, from visionary product design to brand leadership that drives positive change.

“Numerous beauty industry award ceremonies tend to be politicized or connected to product promotion. In contrast, the BeautyMatter Awards stand out as a refreshing and dynamic experience. Their vibrancy, rawness, and edginess align precisely with the industry pulse that BeautyMatter understands so well.”

– Dr. Robb Akridge, Founder & CEO of Opulus Labs and BeautyMatter Awards judge

The complete list of 2025 BeautyMatter Award winners is now live at www.beautymatter.com and being shared across BeautyMatter’s social media platforms.

About BeautyMatter

The rules of engagement have changed, and success requires a lens that is cross-vertical and looks beyond the obvious confines of the industry. As a group of brand builders, operators, and investors, we don’t just cover the news; we understand how to provide crucial context, making information and data actionable. BeautyMatter is recognized globally as an essential resource for beauty insiders, filling the void, connecting the dots, and providing a perspective that is informed, analytical, and has a compelling point of view. We curate, cultivate, and create content that informs and inspires those defining the future of beauty. We believe real connection happens organically, and everything we do is aimed at creating value for our global community.

About Liquid Youth Nutrition

At Liquid Youth™, we are dedicated to wellness innovation, offering delicious and effective premium collagen peptide products to rejuvenate skin, hair, nails, and joints. Our commitment to clean, conscious nutrition means all our products are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial additives. Our mission is to empower individuals to rejuvenate their youth from within. Liquid Youth™ is dedicated to developing products that taste as good as they make you feel. For media inquiries, please contact us at info@myliquidyouth.com. For more information, visit myliquidyouth.com or follow us on social media: @myliquidyouth and @liquidyouthnutrition.

