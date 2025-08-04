Fluenta Completes First Bias-90 FlarePhase Installation at Pelican Amine Treating Plant, Louisiana

Budapest, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeSoto Parish, Louisiana (4th August 2025) – Fluenta, a global leader in flare gas measurement technology, has successfully completed the first installation of its Bias-90 FlarePhase configuration at the Pelican Amine Treating Plant in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana. This innovative solution is designed to handle the extreme challenges of measuring flare gas streams with carbon dioxide (CO₂) concentrations of 90% and higher.

This installation marks a significant step forward in addressing one of the most complex challenges in emissions monitoring. Ultrasonic measurement offers huge advantages in measuring fast-flowing and changing gases due to the widest turndown ratio and the independence of accuracy from knowing the exact gas composition. However, when CO 2 is present in concentrations higher than 30%, it presents a very specific challenge, and other ultrasonic measurement systems fail rapidly. Fluenta’s Bias-90 FlarePhase configuration offers a new approach to tackling these challenges.

The Bias-90 Configuration: Expanding FlarePhase Performance

Fluenta’s FlarePhase technology utilizes advanced signal processing to deliver industry-leading measurement accuracy, even in difficult operating conditions. The Bias-90 FlarePhase configuration enhances this performance by angling the transducer heads at 90 degrees and placing them a fixed distance apart. This design minimizes the attenuating effects of CO₂’s molecular density and structure, ensuring that signals remain strong and measurable in gas streams with extreme CO₂ levels.

Rigorous testing at the Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas (IPT) in Brazil validated the Fluenta FlarePhase system capabilities, proving its accuracy and resilience under real-world conditions with high CO₂ concentrations. Now, for the first time, Fluenta have also proven this approach in a Bias-90 FlarePhase configuration. This innovation allows operators to achieve reliable, compliant emissions monitoring where traditional ultrasonic systems cannot.

“This first installation of the Bias-90 configuration at Pelican is a game-changer,” said Julian Dudley-Smith, Managing Director at Fluenta. “It demonstrates the versatility and innovation of the FlarePhase technology in solving complex measurement challenges. The Bias-90 FlarePhase setup enables accurate data collection under conditions that were previously considered too extreme for ultrasonic measurement systems.”

The Pelican Installation: A Milestone for High-CO₂ Measurement

The installation provides several critical benefits to the Pelican Amine Treating Plant:

Regulatory Compliance: The Bias-90 system ensures precise measurement of CO₂ emissions, enabling the plant to meet stringent EPA and state-level reporting requirements.

The Bias-90 system ensures precise measurement of CO₂ emissions, enabling the plant to meet stringent EPA and state-level reporting requirements. Enhanced Process Efficiency: Accurate flare gas data supports better operational decisions, reducing waste and optimizing performance.

Accurate flare gas data supports better operational decisions, reducing waste and optimizing performance. Reliable Performance: The system’s resilience to extreme CO₂ levels ensures consistent operation, even in challenging conditions.

Driving Innovation for High-CO₂ Applications

Fluenta’s mission is to empower the energy and heavy industries with accurate, reliable measurement solutions that enable regulatory compliance and sustainability. The Bias-90 FlarePhase configuration exemplifies this commitment, addressing a critical need for operators working in high-CO₂ environments.

“This installation is more than just a milestone for Fluenta – it’s a step forward for the entire industry,” said Dudley-Smith, “The Pelican project showcases how cutting-edge technology can transform operational practices, helping operators achieve both compliance and efficiency in some of the toughest conditions.”

-ENDS-

