Lingerie Fighting Championships Up-lists to OTCID Following Successful UK Events

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they have up-listed to the newly created OTCID market. In order to do so they had to meet all criteria including be fully SEC reporting, be in good standing with state and federal regulators, retain a recognized transfer agent and file a Company Verified Profile and Management Certification with the OTC.

“It was a lengthy process,” CEO Shaun Donnelly admits, “but ultimately I thought it was worth the time to show our shareholders we’re committed to transparency.”

Last month, LFC did their first ever events in the UK and fans are still buzzing about them. LFC43: Sindependence Day 2 went down in London on the 4th of July at the historic Stanley Arts building. The sweat had barely dried on the canvas when the league was back in action just two nights later at the Vale Arena in Cardiff, Wales for LFC44: Underground Knockouts.

“Getting to do events in London and Cardiff was absolutely amazing,” Donnelly says. “For many of our fighters it was a lifelong dream come true.”

LFC43 in London was carried on live PPV in both the UK and the US and has already earned more money than any previous LFC event.

“I think the Team USA vs Team UK format really appealed to people,” Donnelly says. “Even new fans who might not know any of our fighters had an instant cheering interest based on their nationality.”

If you missed the live feed, you can still see the LFC43 replay on ToroTV and on LFC’s site at www.LFCfights.com (where LFC44 will debut on August 15).

When asked if the league would ever consider returning to the UK, Donnelly gave a very enthusiastic affirmation, adding there are other countries he’d like to hold events as well. “I think you could say the entire league has been bitten by the travel bug after these shows. I can’t wait to see where we go next.”

