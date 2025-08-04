A&C Plastics Featured in Dave Ramsey’s New National Bestseller 'Build a Business You Love'

One of only four companies nationwide recognized for culture, leadership, and lasting impact

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&C Plastics, a Houston-based leader in plastic sheeting distribution, is proud to be featured in Build a Business You Love, the latest national bestseller by personal finance expert and radio host Dave Ramsey.

The book shines a spotlight on businesses that have built enduring success by putting people, purpose, and principles at the center of everything they do. A&C Plastics is one of just four companies nationwide selected to be profiled as a client success story. President Katie Clapp is featured in an in-depth interview (pages 146–150), where she shares how the company’s growth has been fueled by a people-first culture, strong leadership values, and a clear long-term vision.

“This recognition is really about our team,” said Katie. “It’s a reflection of the culture we’ve built together and the commitment our people bring every single day. Being featured in a book like this is an incredible honor.”

The feature highlights A&C’s evolution from a small family business into one of the top plastic distributors in the country—while staying rooted in the values that started it all.

At A&C, success isn’t just measured by growth or numbers about how we treat people. Our reputation for fast service, same-day shipping, and reliability is only part of the story. What truly sets us apart is our deep-rooted culture of care, hands-on leadership, and commitment to giving back through efforts like our nonprofit, The Faulk Foundation. We’re proud to build a business that makes a difference—inside and outside the warehouse.

Get inspired—Build a Business You Love is available now. Learn more at Ramsey Solutions.

About A&C Plastics

Founded in 1973, A&C Plastics operates three warehouse locations and stocks more than 3,000 types of plastic sheeting. Known for fast shipping, in-stock reliability, and unmatched customer service, A&C serves customers nationwide across dozens of industries.

