Sana Biotechnology Announces Publication in New England Journal of Medicine of Groundbreaking Clinical Data from Transplantation Without Immunosuppression of Hypoimmune-Modified, Insulin-Producing Islet Cells in Patient with Type 1 Diabetes

Data Demonstrate that Sana’s Hypoimmune (HIP)-Modified Pancreatic Islet Cells, Transplanted with No Immunosuppression, Persist and Function Over Time in Patient with Type 1 Diabetes

Study Establishes Ability to Genetically Modify and Transplant Pancreatic Islet Cells Without Immunosuppression and Overcome Both Allogeneic and Autoimmune Rejection

Six-Month Patient Follow-up Results Presented at the 85th Annual American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions Further Demonstrate that Sana’s HIP-Modified Pancreatic Islet Cells are Safe and Well-tolerated, Survive, Evade Detection by the Immune System, and Continue to Produce Insulin in the Patient

Sana Is Incorporating its HIP Technology to Develop SC451, a HIP-Modified, Stem Cell-Derived Therapy as a One-Time Treatment for Patients with Type 1 Diabetes, with a Goal of Normal Blood Glucose with No Insulin and No Immunosuppression

Recent FDA INTERACT Meeting Increases Confidence in Moving Forward with GMP Master Cell Bank for SC451 and in Filing SC451 Investigational New Drug Application (IND) as Early as 2026

Sana Expects Study Data to Be Generalizable across Multiple Cell Types and Patient Populations

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published a journal article titled “Survival of Transplanted Allogeneic Beta Cells with No Immunosuppression” (DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2503822). The article discusses 12-week results from an investigator-sponsored trial, conducted at Uppsala University Hospital, evaluating the transplantation of UP421, a primary human pancreatic islet cell therapy engineered with Sana’s hypoimmune (HIP) technology, without the use of immunosuppressive medications in a 42-year-old patient living with type 1 diabetes for over three decades. The intramuscular transplantation of HIP-modified pancreatic islet cells is safe and well-tolerated and demonstrates that these cells evade autoimmune and allogeneic immune recognition, persist, and secrete insulin in a glucose-dependent manner over the 12-week evaluation period reported in the article. 12-week PET-MRI scanning also confirmed islet cells at the transplant site. Six-month data, described below, were recently presented at the ADA meeting and presented today at the World Transplant Congress 2025 concurrently with the publication of the NEJM article.

“We are thrilled to have the results of this study, which we believe represent both a scientific and medical breakthrough, recognized in the New England Journal of Medicine,” said Per-Ola Carlsson, MD, Study Principal Investigator, Senior Physician and Professor at the Clinic for Endocrinology and Diabetology at Uppsala University Hospital. “Type 1 diabetes is a disease in which the immune system destroys the beta cells in pancreatic islets, requiring the patient to receive lifelong insulin therapy to control glucose levels. Although it is well established that pancreatic islet cell transplantation at a target therapeutic dose can predictably allow patients with type 1 diabetes to live without insulin therapy, until now these patients must take lifelong, significant immunosuppression, which is frequently toxic and difficult to tolerate. This study shows that Sana’s novel HIP-modified pancreatic islets restore insulin production without the need for immunosuppression, a transformative outcome and significant step toward a broadly accessible, functional cure for patients with type 1 diabetes. The patient is making his own insulin for the first time in over 35 years.”

“These peer-reviewed results, built upon the extensive preclinical and translational studies of Dr. Sonja Schrepfer and the team at Sana, reinforce our belief that Sana has the capability to develop a functional cure for the broad population of individuals living with type 1 diabetes,” said Steve Harr, MD, Sana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The data, together with recent FDA feedback regarding our HIP-edited master cell bank for GMP manufacturing and our non-clinical testing plan for SC451, increase our confidence in our goal for treating type 1 diabetes—a single treatment with no immunosuppression that leads to long-term normal blood glucose without exogeneous insulin. We expect to file an IND for SC451, a next generation HIP-modified, stem cell-derived pancreatic islet therapy, as early as 2026 and begin Phase 1 testing shortly thereafter. I want to thank the entire Sana team, the investigators at Uppsala, and the patient who volunteered for this transformative, first-in-human study.”

James Shapiro, M.D., Professor of Surgery, Medicine, and Surgical Oncology at the University of Alberta and leader of the clinical team that developed the Edmonton Protocol for islet cell transplantation, added “Exogenous insulin therapy remains a lifesaving therapy in the short term, but it falls short of replicating the precise and dynamic glucose regulation of a healthy pancreas, leaving patients susceptible to both short- and long-term medical complications. This limitation motivated my team and me to pioneer a protocol for islet cell transplantation with immunosuppression and to continue innovating in this field. The data presented in the NEJM article—demonstrating that transplanted, engineered islet cells can both evade immune-mediated destruction and respond appropriately to insulin demands—represent a significant advancement in the ongoing pursuit of a definitive cure for type 1 diabetes and support my long-held belief that the future of type 1 diabetes treatment is in stem cell-based therapies.”

Key Findings from Ongoing Study