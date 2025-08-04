Ageas completes its 2024-2025 share buy-back programme

On Thursday 31 July 2025, Ageas completed the share buy-back programme it announced on 28 August 2024. Between 16 September 2024 and 31 July 2025, Ageas has bought back 3,910,230 shares corresponding to 1.97 % of the total shares outstanding and totalling EUR 200 million (rounded).

Together with other treasury shares held by Ageas, the total number of shares now owned amounts to 4.13 % of shares issued.

The overview of the completed share buy-back programme is available on our website.

The final transactions in the period 28 July 2025 until 31 July 2025 are the following:

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 28-07-2025 17,270 1,010,972 58.54 58.25 58.85 29-07-2025 11,569 682,186 58.96 58.55 59.30 30-07-2025 10,702 633,922 59.23 59.05 59.35 31-07-2025 14,346 851,305 59.34 59.15 59.65 01-08-2025 - - - - - Total 53,887 3,178,385 58.98 58.25 59.65

