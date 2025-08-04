Ageas completes its 2024-2025 share buy-back programme
On Thursday 31 July 2025, Ageas completed the share buy-back programme it announced on 28 August 2024. Between 16 September 2024 and 31 July 2025, Ageas has bought back 3,910,230 shares corresponding to 1.97 % of the total shares outstanding and totalling EUR 200 million (rounded).
Together with other treasury shares held by Ageas, the total number of shares now owned amounts to 4.13 % of shares issued.
The overview of the completed share buy-back programme is available on our website.
The final transactions in the period 28 July 2025 until 31 July 2025 are the following:
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|28-07-2025
|17,270
|1,010,972
|58.54
|58.25
|58.85
|29-07-2025
|11,569
|682,186
|58.96
|58.55
|59.30
|30-07-2025
|10,702
|633,922
|59.23
|59.05
|59.35
|31-07-2025
|14,346
|851,305
|59.34
|59.15
|59.65
|01-08-2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53,887
|3,178,385
|58.98
|58.25
|59.65
Attachment