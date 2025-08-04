Ageas completes its 2024-2025 share buy-back programme

On Thursday 31 July 2025, Ageas completed the share buy-back programme it announced on 28 August 2024. Between 16 September 2024 and 31 July 2025, Ageas has bought back 3,910,230 shares corresponding to 1.97 % of the total shares outstanding and totalling EUR 200 million (rounded).

Together with other treasury shares held by Ageas, the total number of shares now owned amounts to 4.13 % of shares issued.

The overview of the completed share buy-back programme is available on our website.

The final transactions in the period 28 July 2025 until 31 July 2025 are the following:

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
28-07-202517,2701,010,97258.5458.2558.85
29-07-202511,569682,18658.9658.5559.30
30-07-202510,702633,92259.2359.0559.35
31-07-202514,346851,30559.3459.1559.65
01-08-2025-----
Total53,8873,178,38558.9858.2559.65

