Nanterre, 4 August 2025

VINCI wins major contract for innovative biofuel plant in Spain

Electrical, piping and industrial mechanical works for a major second-generation biofuel plant

A strategic project for the energy transition in Spain

Moeve and Apical have awarded Grupo Cobra and Masa - both subsidiaries of Cobra IS – the electrical, piping and industrial mechanical works of the largest second-generation (2G) biofuel plant in Spain.

Located in Palos de la Frontera (Huelva province), this plant, with an estimated total cost of €1.2 billion, will benefit from the synergies being located beside Moeve’s La Rábida Energy Park.

The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 500,000 tonnes of sustainable fuels, including SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) and HVO100 (renewable diesel). It will use agricultural waste and used cooking oils as raw materials.

Its design incorporates cutting-edge technologies to minimise environmental impact. In particular, it will rely exclusively on recylced water and will reduce CO₂ emissions by 75% compared to traditional plants, thereby avoiding the emission of nearly 3 million tonnes of CO₂ per year.

This ambitious and innovative project will consolidate Spain’s position as a leading player in clean energy. It reinforces Cobra IS’s commitment to the decarbonisation of transport in Europe.

In 2024, the VINCI Group generated a total revenue of €3.8 billion in Spain including €3.2 billion for Cobra IS, €0.3 billion for VINCI Energies and €0.3 billion for VINCI Construction.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

