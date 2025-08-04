Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes public finance lawyer in Texas

Austin, TX, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is further boosting its top-tier public finance capabilities with the addition of highly respected senior counsel Taylor Raymond to its Austin and Dallas offices.

Taylor represents local governments, state agencies, higher education institutions, special districts and school districts in infrastructure financings. She also has a significant amount of experience with public improvement district transactions. Taylor assists clients in raising capital to fund a range of projects, including constructing and improving utility systems, building and renovating public structures as well as creating new residential communities.

Paul Braden, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Public Finance, commented:

“Taylor has earned a glowing reputation among clients for her deep understanding of various financing transactions, including public improvement districts. Her focused knowledge and collaborative spirit make her an excellent fit for our public finance team, which regularly works in tandem with our banking and finance, projects and public-private partnership lawyers to make public infrastructure projects happen.”

Licensed to practice in Texas, Taylor also has extensive experience in representing national and regional investment banks in the underwriting of municipal bonds. She received her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and her bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California.

Taylor, who joins from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, shared:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s public finance team is highly regarded for advising on novel deals and complex financings. This is an exciting move for my practice as I know my clients will benefit from the knowledge offered by the firm’s many sophisticated practitioners.”

Representing key players throughout the world's government debt markets, including the US municipal securities markets, Norton Rose Fulbright’s public finance practice group earned a Tier 1 national ranking from Best Lawyers in the 2025 edition of “Best Law Firms.”

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

