Wreaths Across America Welcomes New Talent to Corporate Development and Partnerships Team

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine – Aug. 4, 2025, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wreaths Across America (WAA) announces the expansion of its corporate development and partnerships team. Eric Peterson, Schyler Dodd and Josh Hendarto have joined WAA as regional corporate development specialists. The newly welcomed development specialists bring an impressive variety of skills and professional achievements to WAA, along with their passion for making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families.

“We are excited to welcome Eric, Schyler and Josh to the Wreaths Across America team. Each brings unique experience, passion and purpose,” said Renee Worcester, Director of Corporate Development and Partnerships for Wreaths Across America. “Driven by their talent and determination, our team is actively forging stronger partnerships to expand our mission regionally throughout the country.”

New team members will join U.S. Army veterans Chris Stout, Assistant Director of Corporate Development and Partnerships, and regional corporate development specialist Carlo Aragoncillo, who joined WAA last year to support growth in Regions 1 and 5.

Chris and Carlo bring extensive experience in veteran advocacy and services. Chris has received numerous awards for his non-profit work, including the Rosa Parks Spirit Award, Vetty Award, and Architecture International Award. In 2018, Chris was recognized nationally as one of the “CNN Heroes Top 10 Heroes” for his efforts as founder and CEO of the Veterans Community Project. Carlo has served as Director of the Office of Veterans Affairs for the City of Philadelphia and helped establish a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) treatment program for veterans and first responders in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

New Regional Team Members:

Eric Peterson, Region 4 - Eric brings a strong background in customer service, sales and strategic partnerships. A graduate of Utah Valley University, Eric spent over seven years at MityLite working with government accounts before transitioning to the biotech industry with Biolexis Therapeutics, where he supported international research collaborations in oncology and metabolic health.

“I love the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. These three all resonate with me, as I am grateful to be an American and thankful for the service of our military and veterans. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such an impactful organization, move our mission forward, and make a difference by honoring our fallen veterans and their families,” said Peterson.

Josh Hendarto, Region 2 - Josh joins WAA as a seasoned operations and logistics professional with a strong foundation in supply chain management, customs brokerage, and veteran advocacy. He has served active duty and National Guard roles in the U.S. Army, managing complex infantry operations and multimillion-dollar logistical missions and spearheading suicide prevention efforts for young veterans through a local nonprofit. Josh holds a Certification in Homeland Security Emergency Management and a BSBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management. Currently, he is pursuing an MBA focused on Strategic Technology and Innovation Management at Drexel University Lebow College of Business.

“As a U.S. Army Veteran and someone who has continued to serve the military and veteran community through nonprofit work and advocacy, this mission is deeply personal. I’ve worn the uniform, stood beside incredible men and women, and understand the weight of the sacrifices made by our service members and their families,” said Hendarto.

Schyler Dodd, Region 3 - Schyler has a business-to-business sales, logistics, and financial services background. He brings versatile experience from roles at Mellen & Associates, Total Quality Logistics, Merrill Lynch, and North American Savings Bank. A graduate of the University of Central Missouri with a degree in Finance and a minor in Business Management, he excels at cultivating partnerships and driving growth through communication, industry insight, and a strong commitment to serving our veterans.

“As a member of the Corporate Development team, I am building meaningful partnerships that support our mission, with a focus on strategic growth and collaboration. My goal is to help cultivate relationships with organizations passionate about giving back to the veteran community,” said Dodd.

“Bringing Eric, Josh and Schyler on board marks an exciting step forward for our team. I’m sure their diverse professional backgrounds and genuine dedication to service will make them invaluable assets to WAA,” said Stout. “I’m confident their contributions will help us grow lasting relationships with mission-minded partners and strengthen the support network that allows us to honor our nation’s heroes year-round.”

