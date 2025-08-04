United States Mint Begins Shipping 2025 American Women Quarters™ Honoring Stacey Park Milbern on August 11

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin shipping the 2025 American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program coin honoring Stacey Park Milbern on August 11, the fourth in this series for 2025. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver manufacture these circulating quarters.

Stacey Park Milbern was a visionary leader and powerful activist for disability justice. Born with physical disabilities, her life experiences led her to inspire and empower others, championing the belief that everyone is inherently valuable.

“The fourth coin of the 2025 American Women Quarters Program celebrates the life and legacy of Stacey Park Milbern,” said United States Mint Acting Director Kristie McNally. “As a pioneer for disability justice, she empowered and revitalized others. We hope this design reflects her youth, purpose and compassion.”

The reverse (tails) design depicts Milbern speaking to an audience. She places one hand near her trach while her right hand faces palm up, in a gesture meant to evoke a genuine exchange of ideas and the building of allyship. The additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “DISABILITY JUSTICE,” and “STACEY PARK MILBERN.”

Artistic Infusion Program Designer Elana Hagler designed the reverse image, which Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell sculpted.

“Stacey Park Milbern’s story is one of courage, empathy, and conviction,” said Hagler. “These are the qualities I tried to capture when I designed her likeness, as well as the duality of her fierceness and gentleness. I am thrilled to do my part get her story out, and I am deeply moved by the thought that people can see aspects of themselves reflected on this quarter, and find encouragement and inspiration in the life and work of Stacey Park Milbern.”

“The joy and honor of celebrating Stacey Park Milbern on this coin far outweigh the challenges faced,” said Campbell. “It’s wonderful to do my part in creating this monument to her memory and legacy. This coin will inspire us and future generations.”

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

Each 2025 AWQ honoree is a powerful, inspiring example of the breadth, depth, and range of accomplishments, and the experiences demonstrated by these extraordinary women. The fifth and final coin in this series will ship later this year.

Authorized by Public Law 116-330, the American Women Quarters Program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

