OpenAI and Slalom Collaborate to Deliver Industry Leading AI Offerings to Enterprise Customers

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced a services partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration will bring OpenAI’s AI models and products together with Slalom’s delivery expertise to help customers deploy AI solutions across their organizations.

“Slalom has a history of working with the most impactful partners in the world to bring immediate impact and measurable value to our customers. With OpenAI, we’re equipping our customers with a powerful AI platform that sits at the center of their business,” said Brian Turner, Executive President at Slalom. “Our experts at Slalom can use a strategic set of ChatGPT-enabled offerings to help companies make faster decisions, scale measurable success with confidence, and thrive amid constant change.”

Slalom and OpenAI have a deep understanding of where the biggest opportunities lie for customers, from turning AI potential into measurable value, to tackling the complexity of building AI solutions from scratch, to bringing clarity on how to deploy AI at scale.

“OpenAI’s models, products, and platform capabilities are helping businesses integrate powerful AI across their workflows,” said Ksenia Chumachenko, Head of GTM Partnerships at OpenAI. “We look forward to partnering with Slalom to help companies explore AI-enabled solutions.”

Slalom and OpenAI collaborated to create a set of modular offerings designed to meet customers where they are in their AI journey, including solutions for early experimentation and enterprise-wide transformation. These offerings are built to scale, with the flexibility to support both pilot programs and complex, cross-functional rollouts, and are configurable by industry and maturity level. Offerings include:

ChatGPT Enterprise Enablement: A launch program that accelerates secure, responsible deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise across the customer’s organization, focusing on broad enablement and value creation

A program for customers looking to integrate OpenAI’s APIs into proprietary workflows, products or systems – rapidly moving from idea to production Role-based support and co-creation: For customers ready to scale, Slalom offers longer-term support and co-creation across a wide range of capabilities from ongoing hands-on coaching, to advanced custom GPTs and prompt libraries for specialized roles or workflows



Each solution works alongside Slalom’s deep experience in business process transformation, technical architecture, industry expertise, and people enablement, so the results are adopted and scaled across the enterprise for the long haul.

Together, both companies already begun to help organizations bridge these gaps and move forward with confidence on their AI journeys. For example, Slalom and OpenAI assisted Madrigal, a global biopharmaceutical company, to transform the company’s business using AI tooling.

"What began as a technology deployment quickly evolved into a strategic capability that is now embedded across our business and has fundamentally changed the way our teams work," said Parth Patel, Global Head of AI at Madrigal. "By personalizing ChatGPT Enterprise to fit our unique environment, we empowered our teams to work more efficiently, make faster decisions, and unlock new levels of productivity. Partnering with Slalom and OpenAI has been truly transformational for our organization.”

