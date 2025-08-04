TerraX Exchange Publishes Q2 2025 On-Chain Transparency Report

Houston, TX , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerraX Exchange has published its Q2 2025 On-Chain Transparency Report, offering a detailed overview of platform activity, operational statistics, and smart contract performance across supported networks. The initiative reflects TerraX’s long-standing commitment to public accountability, data accessibility, and governance integrity in decentralized trading environments.







The report presents blockchain-verified records covering trading volume, liquidity distribution, user wallet activity, contract calls, protocol-level fee generation, and treasury movements. All figures are independently auditable and linked to smart contract addresses publicly accessible on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.



A new addition this quarter is the Operational Integrity Index, which consolidates real-time uptime, network congestion mitigation efforts, and smart contract execution stability. TerraX reported 99.96% core infrastructure uptime during Q2 2025 and a 13.4% improvement in gas optimization for on-chain executions, particularly in Layer 2 environments.



“Transparency must go beyond marketing—it must be verifiable, consistent, and accessible to anyone, regardless of technical expertise,” said Brandon Keller, Director of Transparency and Data Strategy at TerraX Exchange. “Our goal is to set a higher benchmark for open reporting in the digital asset space by making every meaningful operation observable and accountable on-chain.”



Highlights from the Q2 2025 report include:



$14.3 billion in total on-chain trading volume, with 68% conducted through decentralized order execution protocols.



4.7 million contract calls across DEX modules, governance functions, and educational incentive mechanisms.



0 security incidents or contract reversion anomalies across audited smart contract systems.



76% of governance votes conducted on-chain via wallet-bound signatures through TerraX’s DAO proposal portal.



To make the report accessible to a broader user base, TerraX also released an interactive Transparency Dashboard, allowing non-technical users to view live protocol metrics, contract audits, and execution histories in a visual format. Advanced users and researchers can download raw data files for independent analysis or integrate reporting endpoints via API.



The report also includes a roadmap for upcoming transparency enhancements in Q3 2025, including real-time validator performance monitoring, gas fee distribution breakdowns, and the integration of zk-proof-based audit trails for select smart contracts.



The On-Chain Transparency Report is released quarterly and forms part of TerraX Exchange’s broader mission to build a verifiable, user-governed, and institutionally credible infrastructure for decentralized finance and intelligent trading.



About TerraX Exchange

TerraX Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform that integrates AI-powered analytics, decentralized architecture, and international compliance standards. With multi-asset support and a focus on innovation, TerraX provides intelligent, secure, and scalable trading solutions for users across all market levels.



Disclaimer:



The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



