Freedx Officially Launches Centralized Exchange on Web





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedx , a next-generation centralized exchange (CEX) regulated in El Salvador, announced the launch of its web-based platform today. Built to make crypto trading simple and accessible, Freedx offers lower fees, high liquidity, and advanced trading tools. The platform is designed to tackle key industry pain points, such as overly complex interfaces, poor user experiences, and weak security standards.

Freedx provides a range of trading features such as spot trading, perpetual futures trading, OTC trading and Covert (swap) functionality for instant asset exchange. Users are also able to access an Earn product suite through staking, savings, and other yield products.

The web platform launches with a UI in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Ukrainian, and more, and it’s supported by a global support team focused on users’ experience. KYC and AML integration ensures compliance while fiat on-ramps allow users to buy crypto using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, or peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions with escrow protection. The platform supports fiat withdrawals with specific currencies, with a wider access available through P2P. At launch, users can trade across over 300 cryptocurrencies.

“Crypto adoption relies on trust and visibility, which makes security non-negotiable at Freedx,” said Karim Emam, Chief Strategy Officer at Freedx . “From multi-layer encryption and cold wallet protocols to continuous threat monitoring, we have built the platform from the ground up to meet the highest global standards and keep users’ data secure. On the growth side, our marketing and community campaigns are designed to engage users across multiple languages, with educational content that helps them onboard with confidence, especially those who are new to crypto. We are also committed to rewarding early adopters and supporting users who continue to place their trust in Freedx.”

Freedx is rolling out additional major features in the coming months, starting with a mobile app in September followed by auto-trading tools with smart execution options. By the end of 2025, the platform will expand fiat gateways such as QR Payments, mobile money, and localized bank integrations to improve access in key emerging markets. As part of this expansion, Freedx will introduce globally available credit cards, offering seamless spending directly from user wallets and enabling new use cases across everyday payments. Freedx also plans to launch EU open-banking connectivity subject to licensing permissions. These milestones will help Freedx set up the foundation for broader adoption and deeper market reach.

“Our goal at Freedx is not just to launch a platform but to lead a movement toward simpler, safer, and more powerful access to crypto, and our web platform is just the beginning,” said Jonathan Farnell, CEO of Freedx. “Our roadmap is ambitious, starting with a fully fledged mobile app launching in September, followed by smart trading automation tools and features tailored to both professional traders and first-time users. With these first steps, we are building a future where anyone, anywhere, can access professional-grade crypto tools. We are also redefining what users should expect from a centralized exchange by focusing on usability, transparency, innovation, and a user-first experience.”

Initial rollout includes core trading features, a multilingual interface, and a bold vision for the future of centralized crypto exchange. Freedx is now poised to scale globally, disrupt locally, and lead the way toward a smarter, safer, and seamless experience for both newcomers and seasoned traders.

About Freedx

Freedx is a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange designed by traders, for traders. Guided by a user-centric philosophy, Freedx combines professional-grade trading technology with a sleek, intuitive interface, empowering a broad spectrum of users to trade confidently in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

To learn more about Freedx and to stay informed of the latest developments you can visit www.freedx.com , or follow Freedx on social media .

Disclaimer:

Freedx, operated by Freedx, S.A. de C.V., is authorized and regulated by the National Commission of Digital Assets of El Salvador (CNAD) as a Digital Assets Service Provider, and by the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCR) as a Bitcoin Service Provider, operating in full compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks. Our services are accessible only to users who sign up on their own initiative and successfully complete onboarding and KYC verification. Access to platform features remains subject to jurisdictional restrictions and compliance with relevant laws, and we do not actively market or solicit users from any jurisdiction where regulatory approval is required. Freedx is currently in the process of seeking regulatory approval in the UAE, and its services are not available in the UAE until such regulatory approval is obtained.

Media contact:

Kevin Capon Goldszmidt

kcgoldszmidt@freedx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cea96f88-c744-4e49-a33f-8f31498291af