MMP Capital Closes Inaugural Asset-Backed Securitization with Strong Investor Backing

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMP Capital has announced the successful closing of its inaugural Asset Backed Securitization (ABS) transaction. The offering, MMP Capital 2025A, issued $192 million in notes backed primarily by loans secured by medical aesthetic equipment contracts.

Demand from the institutional investment community exceeded all expectations. The notes drew thirty-five orders from twenty-seven unique investors, and at final pricing were nine times oversubscribed. The oversubscription allowed MMP Capital to substantially tighten spreads from launch to close, indicating deep market confidence in the credit quality of the underlying assets. The senior tranche of the deal earned a Moody’s rating of Aa3, signaling a strong endorsement of the structure and asset performance.



“MMP Capital 2025A’s overwhelming reception underscores the trust and confidence investors have in our business, our differentiated value proposition for customers and partners, and our disciplined approach to risk,” said John-Paul M. Smolenski, CEO of MMP Capital. “This inaugural ABS marks a pivotal milestone in our strategy to expand our existing business and explore new asset classes.”

The company has built a national footprint by providing flexible, high-speed financing tailored to small business needs. Its specialization in the medical aesthetic space has helped establish a consistent asset base, equipment loans with durable collateral and recurring demand that proved attractive to ABS investors.

The securitization marks the company’s entry into the public capital markets, providing additional liquidity to expand its financing offerings and reach more customers in established and emerging verticals. It also signals institutional recognition of the quality and performance of MMP Capital’s portfolio.

The strong reception reflects broader investor interest in asset-backed securities tied to high- performing, sector-specific lending platforms. With many ABS markets seeing increased selectivity amid macroeconomic uncertainty, the scale of demand for MMP Capital 2025A stands out. The company’s history of underwriting discipline and loan performance helped drive favorable pricing, even as many issuers face more cautious markets.

About MMP Capital

MMP Capital was founded in 2013 with a mission to be the gold standard in healthcare equipment finance in the U.S. Led by a management team with vast experience in sales, credit, and operations from several banks, leasing companies, and funding institutions, MMP Capital is uniquely equipped as a hybrid lender to lend directly or utilize a vast syndication outlet.

The company's financing options for equipment financing, leasing, and unsecured capital offer U.S. businesses the opportunity to invest in their future, update outdated technology, or offer new services to customers.

