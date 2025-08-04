EU Awards €1.5M Grant to AIxBlock, With €61.5M More in the Pipeline

EU backs AIxBlock’s mission to decentralize AI development and automate infrastructure workflows—starting with a €1.5M grant and €61.5M in non-dilutive funding pipeline

CALIFORNIA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant show of institutional support, AIxBlock , a decentralized AI tech startup in the Bay Area, has secured a €1.5 million innovation grant from the European Union, alongside with up to €61.5 million in 2 additional grants pre-approved to support its long-term expansion across Europe. The backing positions AIxBlock as a frontrunner in a fast-emerging category: decentralized, automation-first AI infrastructure.

The move signals growing European interest in infrastructure that empowers open, decentralized, community-driven platforms—not just hyperscalers—to play a leading role in the AI ecosystem.

A Regulatory-Ready Alternative to Centralized AI Infrastructure

AIxBlock’s €1.5M secured grant comes with zero dilution (with onboarding (KYC) underway prior to fund disbursement), allowing the company to deepen its technology footprint in the EU while preserving ownership and control. The €61.5M in pre-approved funding of 2 other grants will include support for building a physical decentralized GPU network, leveraging underutilized data centers in the region to offer scalable, eco-aligned compute infrastructure in future phases.

What AIxBlock Builds

AIxBlock is a full-stack platform for end-to-end AI development and workflow automation. It allows startups, agencies, and enterprises to:

Train, fine-tune, and deploy custom AI models using decentralized GPU resources

using decentralized GPU resources Automate business workflows by connecting those models to real-time triggers and external apps

by connecting those models to real-time triggers and external apps Self-host instantly for full control over privacy, compliance, and infrastructure

for full control over privacy, compliance, and infrastructure Access an open ecosystem of models, datasets, compute providers, and automation tools

The platform is designed to give builders full ownership of their infrastructure stack—without vendor lock-in—and to make AI development and automation more affordable, modular, and decentralized.

Open Source with Long-Term Contributor Incentives

AIxBlock is built with an open-source foundation and invites the global developer and AI community to contribute. Those who participate in improving the platform—whether through code, infrastructure, validation, or ecosystem support—will be eligible for long-term revenue and benefit sharing, proportionate to the value and level of their contribution.

This model ensures that core contributors, infrastructure providers, and validators are aligned with the platform’s long-term success, with transparent tracking of input and rewards over time.

Blockchain as a Coordination and Incentive Layer

Blockchain technology plays a critical role in AIxBlock’s architecture, serving as the underlying layer for transparency, incentive distribution, and coordination across its decentralized ecosystem.

It powers:

On-chain monetization for contributors and infrastructure providers

for contributors and infrastructure providers Transparent access control and usage tracking across models and compute nodes

and usage tracking across models and compute nodes Validator systems to maintain dataset quality, model performance, and contributor trust

to maintain dataset quality, model performance, and contributor trust Future DAO governance to guide platform evolution in an open and accountable way

Scaling Through EU Infrastructure, Responsibly

A key part of AIxBlock’s roadmap involves tapping into the EU’s large base of underutilized data centers to deploy its decentralized GPU network. This expansion is planned for future phases supported by the broader grant pipeline, reflecting a strategy rooted in efficiency, sustainability, and digital sovereignty.

By revitalizing existing infrastructure rather than building from scratch, AIxBlock aims to deliver scalable compute capacity while minimizing both environmental impact and geopolitical dependence.

Quiet Execution, Long-Term Vision

Without any paid marketing since MVP, AIxBlock has already onboarded over 12,000 users organically and secured some enterprise clients who are deploying large-scale model development workflows on the platform. The team continues to focus on expanding core capabilities and preparing for the next wave of infrastructure activation across the EU.

As regulators, enterprises, and builders begin to question the scalability and transparency of centralized AI pipelines, platforms like AIxBlock offer an emerging alternative—designed for compliance, customization, and control.

Strategic Positioning for Market Leadership

With EU support secured and a substantial funding pipeline in place, AIxBlock has built both the credibility and resources to scale with confidence. Its ability to win institutional grants—combined with growing demand for decentralized infrastructure—makes it a compelling partner for strategic investors and ecosystem collaborators.

The convergence of AI infrastructure demand and decentralized technology adoption presents a generational opportunity. EU backing provides the regulatory confidence that institutional investors and enterprise clients increasingly seek when evaluating infrastructure plays.

As the decentralized AI landscape matures, platforms with public-sector backing, proven technology, and execution capital will be best positioned to lead. AIxBlock’s current standing—anchored by confirmed funding, a pre-approved pipeline, and a clear expansion roadmap—signals its emergence as a serious contender in the global AI infrastructure race.

Building the AI Operating Layer for Europe

With institutional trust, a clear multi-stage public funding pipeline, and a differentiated approach to AI infrastructure, AIxBlock is positioning itself as a critical operating layer for the next era of enterprise and open-source AI development.

At a time when developers are demanding more freedom, privacy regulations are tightening, and the cost of compute is rising, AIxBlock offers a new model:

Decentralize the resources. Automate the workflows. Reward the community. Build locally, scale globally.

About AIxBlock

AIxBlock is a next-generation AI infrastructure platform built for developers, startups, and enterprises to build, fine-tune, and deploy AI models with unmatched flexibility and cost efficiency. Combining decentralized GPU resources, end-to-end AI development tools, and workflow automation, AIxBlock eliminates vendor lock-in and reduces compute costs by up to 90%.

The platform offers a full-stack, automation-first environment—from data collection and labeling to model training, deployment, and integration with external apps—powered by a decentralized marketplace of models and compute providers. With institutional funding from the European Union (€1.5M Secured) and a roadmap to activate €61.5M more in non-dilutive grants, AIxBlock is building the AI operating layer for Europe and beyond.

