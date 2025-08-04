Goldonline Launches Next-Generation CFD Trading Platform, Connecting to Global Financial Backbone

New York, NY, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldonline Global Ltd. today announced the full launch of its next-generation trading execution system, officially connecting to Equinix NY4, one of the world's top financial data centers. This significant deployment marks a key milestone in Goldonline's construction of critical nodes within the global financial infrastructure network, solidifying its ongoing leadership in the global Contracts for Difference (CFD) market with a more robust technological foundation.







Equinix NY4, located in New York, USA, is the highest connectivity hub for financial trading institutions, market makers, hedge funds, and exchanges. Regarded as the "heart of the global financial internet," it aggregates over 800 financial service providers and liquidity providers, serving as a core platform for high-frequency trading and institutional matchmaking. Goldonline is one of the first licensed CFD platforms to fully access this data center, marking a new dimension of performance for its trading system.







Headquartered on Wall Street in New York, Goldonline has focused since its establishment in 2016 on building a "trusted, compliant, and intelligent" global financial trading operating system. The platform offers services across seven categories of CFD assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, commodities, and indices, providing global users with stable, compliant, and low-latency trading services.







Regulatory Strength Recognized



Goldonline has received registration approval as a Money Services Business (MSB) from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as well as registration from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company adheres to a development logic of "regulation first, technology as a foundation," strictly implementing international financial compliance policies such as KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering).







The upgrade of the trading system and node deployment strictly follows the SEC's core requirements for data security, trading transparency, and anti-manipulation, achieving true synchronization of technology and compliance.



“We are not just building a faster system; we are creating a standard channel for trustworthy global capital clearing.”

— Sophia Reed, Vice President of Technology at Goldonline







Millisecond-Scale Matching and Global Concurrent Trading Support



The newly released "G-Execution 2.0 System" by Goldonline is fully self-developed, featuring high-concurrency order matching, automatic slippage control, on-chain execution verification, intelligent latency adjustment, and dynamic liquidity switching, significantly enhancing the platform's volatility resistance and execution quality.







After connecting to Equinix NY4, the overall matching speed of the platform has improved by over 40%, with the average order latency now reduced to under 15 milliseconds. Combined with the OneZero Bridge system, Goldonline has established stable direct connections with over ten top-tier liquidity providers globally, achieving deep order books and intelligent price matching, particularly suitable for high-frequency traders and quantitative strategy teams.



Additionally, the new system introduces AI behavior recognition risk control modules and on-chain audit records, providing verifiable audit trails for all transactions and supporting the generation of multi-country regulatory report formats, thus enhancing the platform's regulatory technology capabilities.







Accelerating Global Strategy to Build a Ten-Nation Trading Compliance Network



According to official data, as of the second quarter of 2025, Goldonline's average daily settlement processing volume has surpassed $1 billion, with managed assets (AUM) exceeding $34 billion and clients across over 40 countries and regions. The platform's transaction success rate is 99.998%, and its system stability is leading in the industry.



Based on this NY4 node construction, the company is also planning the next phase of its global technology network layout, aiming to complete the deployment of ten global financial nodes, including London LD4, Singapore SG1, Frankfurt FR2, and Dubai DIFC, by 2026, forming a globally covered compliance clearing system and data service network.







Moreover, Goldonline will further accelerate its strategic expansion in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin American markets, integrating local compliance policies and government regulatory sandbox programs to promote localized trading services, regulatory interface connections, and liquidity partnerships, advancing the integration of global capital markets and regulatory technology.







Chairman James W. Carter stated, “Compliance is the starting point, technology is the means, and trust is the goal. Goldonline will continue to leverage regulatory recognition, win users with system stability, and reshape the next generation of financial trading platforms through global connectivity.”



This system deployment not only significantly enhances Goldonline's trading execution capability and system resilience but also showcases its technological advantages as a global compliant fintech platform. Under the strategic guidance of "regulatory compliance + technological leadership + global layout," Goldonline is accelerating towards its long-term positioning as a "trusted global financial foundation."



