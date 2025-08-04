CPAClub Named CalCPA Firm of the Year and Launches CPAClub Ally™

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAClub®, a leading provider of precision accounting and expert advisory solutions to firms and companies through its award-winning subscription model, has been named the 2025 CalCPA Firm of the Year in the Small Firm category. In celebration of this milestone, the company is launching CPAClub Ally™, a program to recognize and rally those powering the profession forward, while also funding the new CPAClub Scholarship Fund to support the next generation of accounting leaders.

Presented at the CalCPA Members Club Summit on July 31 in Los Angeles, the Firm of the Year award honors firms that lead with purpose, live their values, and make a meaningful impact on both the profession and the communities they serve. The recognition places a spotlight on CPAClub’s mission to transform the profession from the inside out.

Since 2022, CPAClub has reimagined the accounting firm experience. From its innovative subscription model to its people-first values, CPAClub is proving that progress and performance can go hand in hand.

“We are truly honored by this recognition from CalCPA,” said Chris Vanover, CPAClub Founder and President. “It affirms our vision and motivates us to keep building. To celebrate, we are introducing CPAClub Ally to bring more people into the movement and help the profession move forward.”

Introducing CPAClub Ally: A Rewards Program with Real Impact

CPAClub Ally is a new rewards and recognition program open to members, professionals in accounting and adjacent fields, and anyone who believes in advancing the profession. By introducing forward-thinking firms and companies to CPAClub, Allies can earn exclusive savings, unlock premium experiences, and help fund the next generation of accounting talent through the new CPAClub Scholarship Fund.

Through a growing system of recognition ranks—White Star, Blue Star, Silver Star, and Gold Star—CPAClub Ally honors those who share the mission, extend the reach, and amplify the impact of the Club’s work across the profession.

From Recognition to Responsibility

The CalCPA Firm of the Year award criteria—Mission in Motion, Leadership Loud and Clear, Core Values on Display, and Champions of Belonging—mirror the pillars CPAClub has built since day one. From its quality management solutions supporting firms through the new QC 1000 and SQMS standards to CPAClub Coach™, Club 22™, and now CPAClub Ally, the company continues to invest in making the profession stronger, so the experience is better for those already in it and more inviting for those preparing to enter it.

“We did not create the Club to be celebrated,” Vanover said. “We built it because the profession needs a new path forward.”

To learn more or become a CPAClub Ally, visit cpaclub.cpa/ally.

About CPAClub

CPAClub is transforming how public accounting firms and companies meet accounting, advisory and assurance requirements by turning the traditional model upside down. Founded and led by one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting and one of CPA Practice Advisor’s 20 Under 40 Top Influencers, CPAClub was recognized as a Top New Product by Accounting Today. CPAClub offers onshore accounting, advisory and assurance solutions throughout the United States and abroad via its award-winning subscription model. Learn more at cpaclub.cpa.