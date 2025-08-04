Odys Global Appoints Nikola Radujković as Managing Director of the iGaming Division

New York, NY , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odys Global, a company focused on offering fast, measurable, ROI-focused and disruptive growth marketing to businesses worldwide, proudly announces the appointment of Nikola Radujković as Managing Director of Odys iGaming - its dedicated division focused on organic growth solutions for the online gambling sector.



With over 15 years of experience in iGaming SEO, affiliate marketing, and high-converting lead generation, Nikola brings a proven methodology for scaling traffic in even the most competitive markets. From Tier 1 casino brands to fast-growing affiliate portfolios, his work consistently delivers measurable results - faster rankings, more qualified traffic, and a good portion of FTDs.

His appointment marks a significant step forward for Odys iGaming, which is now doubling down on helping operators and affiliates win in search through innovative brand protection and go-to-market strategies..

"Nikola is one of the sharpest minds in the iGaming SEO ecosystem," said Alex Drew, Founder and CEO of Odys Global.

"He understands the nuances of building organic visibility in competitive markets better than almost anyone I’ve worked with. This kind of expertise will solidify the branch as a category-defining force. Nikola has helped brands dominate search traffic where others struggle to gain visibility. With him at the helm, we’re ready to partner with the most ambitious players in this space and help them scale globally."

As Managing Director, Radujković will lead strategy, operations, and partnerships, with a focus on driving growth across key markets including North America, Europe, LATAM, and Southeast Asia.

“Google is still the biggest referral in most markets, but only for those who know how to speak its language,” he said. “Odys has the tools, the tech, and now a full-service iGaming unit to help serious players scale. I’m here to make sure they do.”



This move positions the company to support ambitious operators and affiliates with tailored SEO strategies designed to help dominate rankings, build trust at scale, and turn traffic into long-term revenue.

Odys Global is known for helping brands bypass the sandbox and achieve dominance in organic search, the company is trusted by top operators, agencies, and lead generation teams across industries like iGaming, SaaS, Legal, eCommerce, and beyond.

