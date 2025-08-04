M37Labs Unveils EBIC.AI: Revolutionizing Brand Intelligence with Adaptive AI

New York, NY , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M37Labs, a pioneering deep tech AI company, today announced the commercial launch of EBIC.AI (Enterprise Brand Intelligence Console)3. This platform is described as the world's first truly adaptive and self-evolving AI brand intelligence platform, marking a significant advancement in enterprise brand and reputation management.

EBIC.AI aims to address a critical $100 billion market opportunity by enabling Enterprise PR Comms and Brand teams to leverage AI for exponential operational scaling. The platform provides a unified console for all brand, PR, and reputation activities, designed to alert C-Suite executives on potential crises, evolving narratives, and stakeholder engagement.

"EBIC.AI is designed to be an intelligent co-pilot to every enterprise comms and PR/Brand Consulting Founder," stated Prashant Shivram Iyer, Co-Founder & CEO of M37Labs AI. He further added that the platform's agile, adaptive, and self-evolving nature, powered by state-of-the-art AI frameworks and Reinforcement Machine Learning (RML), will enable communications professionals to significantly enhance their potential, driving growth in enterprise comms teams through augmented human-AI creativity, collaboration, and productivity.

Revolutionary Technology Delivers Unprecedented Capabilities

EBIC.AI's proprietary technology stack integrates four key components:

Real Time omnichannel brand monitoring: Enterprises and Agencies can customise their portfolio of brands into one single dashboard with a contextual AI co-pilot that summarizes and analyses all developments to help teams strategize faster on next action steps

Enterprises and Agencies can customise their portfolio of brands into one single dashboard with a contextual AI co-pilot that summarizes and analyses all developments to help teams strategize faster on next action steps Real Time Crisis Detector with Predictive Analytics: Unlike traditional tools, EBIC.AI's advanced AI algorithms analyse millions of news sources and digital data points to predict potential reputation threats, providing crucial time for preventative strategies.

Unlike traditional tools, EBIC.AI's advanced AI algorithms analyse millions of news sources and digital data points to predict potential reputation threats, providing crucial time for preventative strategies. Strategic Narrative kid with AI-Human Collaboration: Utilizing a unique reinforcement learning framework, EBIC.AI combines AI with human strategic thinking to generate compelling brand narratives that resonate with target audiences while preserving authentic brand voice and values.

Utilizing a unique reinforcement learning framework, EBIC.AI combines AI with human strategic thinking to generate compelling brand narratives that resonate with target audiences while preserving authentic brand voice and values. Intelligence Hub with Competitive Advantage Mapping: This feature offers real-time competitive intelligence, extending beyond basic mention tracking to deliver strategic insights into competitor positioning, market share shifts, and emerging opportunities, thereby helping enterprises maintain a competitive edge.

Zorawar Purohit, CAIO & Co-founder of M37Labs, commented, "EBIC.AI doesn't just monitor your brand – it becomes an intelligent extension of your strategic team, learning from every interaction and continuously improving its ability to protect and enhance your brand value. This is the future of enterprise brand management, and we're proud to be leading this transformation."

Strategic Market Positioning for Global Expansion

M37Labs is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding Enterprise AI marketing vertical sector, which is projected to grow from USD $10.2 billion in 2024 to USD $69.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 21.6%. The platform’s unique combination of predictive analytics, competitive intelligence, and strategic narrative generation addresses current market gaps where most solutions focus on single-point services rather than comprehensive brand intelligence.

The company's strategic approach includes global expansion through partnerships with leading consulting firms and technology integrators for rapid deployment across international markets. EBIC.AI's cloud-native architecture and multi-language capabilities facilitate immediate adoption by multinational enterprises seeking unified AI brand intelligence across diverse geographic markets.

Industry Recognition and Strategic Partnerships

EBIC.AI's launch has garnered significant attention from industry analysts and marketing leaders, with several major PR/consulting firms already integrating the platform into their enterprise workflows. M37Labs' innovative approach to AI-human collaboration is recognized as a breakthrough in enterprise AI adoption, effectively addressing the challenge of maintaining human strategic oversight while leveraging AI capabilities. The company has also established strategic partnerships with leading cloud infrastructure providers to ensure enterprise-grade security, compliance, and scalability, meeting the stringent requirements of global corporations in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications.



About M37Labs: Pioneering Enterprise AI Transformation

M37Labs is a deep tech AI firm founded on the principle that artificial intelligence should augment human strategic thinking rather than replace it. The company focuses on delivering transformative business outcomes for enterprise clients through a comprehensive approach that includes advanced AI design thinking, rapid prototyping, and go-to-market implementation for end-to-end digital transformation across key industries. M37Labs' AIgnition workshops are a gold standard for C-suite AI strategy development, providing insights for practical, goal-aligned AI adoption roadmaps. With operations in the United States and India, M37Labs combines strategic foresight with deep technical expertise to help organizations maintain a competitive advantage in an AI-first business environment. The company's team of seasoned experts brings decades of experience in artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and strategic consulting, enabling solutions that drive measurable improvements in operational efficiency and innovation capacity.

Availability and Implementation

EBIC.AI is immediately available for enterprise deployment via M37Labs' direct sales channel and authorized partner network. The platform offers flexible implementation options, including cloud-based deployment, on-premises installation, and hybrid configurations to meet diverse enterprise requirements.

For more information about EBIC.AI and M37Labs' comprehensive AI transformation services, please visit www.m37labs.com or www.ebic.ai.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding market projections, technology capabilities, and business performance. Actual results may vary based on market conditions, competitive factors, and other business considerations.

Media Contact

Simran Arora

simran.a@conceptpr.com

CONCEPT PUBLIC RELATIONS