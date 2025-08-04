Georgia Public Broadcasting and Georgia Historical Society Re-Launch Today in Georgia History in Advance of America’s 250th Anniversary

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (AUGUST 4, 2025) - Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) and the Georgia Historical Society (GHS) are once again collaborating on the exciting, educational project, Today in Georgia History, with a U.S. 250th re-launch of the original daily series of broadcast segments that highlight a person or historical event associated with each day of the year.

With original support from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, GHS and GPB first launched the Emmy award-winning project in 2011. The original series ran daily from September 2011 through August 2012.

Now, thanks to the generous support of Georgia Power, the original 365 episodes have been refreshed and are being re-released on GPB television and radio in August 2025 to coincide with the new school year and as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“We believe the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding is the perfect time to reintroduce Georgians to this timeless classic that covers many aspects of our state’s fascinating history,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “It’s a timely way to experience and remember our shared history, which binds us together.”

Today in Georgia History will air across GPB’s nine-station statewide television network, as well as its 21-station statewide radio network. The following is an approximate schedule of when viewers and listeners can tune in for the spots:

Television

Monday - Friday (daytime) during the 2:58 p.m. break

Monday – Wednesday (primetime) during the 8:58 p.m. break

Thursdays (prime time) during the 7:58 p.m. break

Fridays (prime time) during the 6:58 p.m. break

Saturdays during the 12:58 p.m. and 9:58 p.m. breaks

Sundays during the 12:58 p.m. and 9:58 p.m. breaks

Radio

Weekday mornings (Mon-Fri) at 6:06 a.m. (during Morning Edition)

Weekday evenings (Mon-Fri) at 6:32 p.m. (between Marketplace and The Daily)

Weekend mornings (Sat-Sun) at 7:04 a.m. (during Travel with Rick Steves [Sat] and The New Yorker Radio Hour [Sun])

Weekend evenings (Sat-Sun) at 4:04 p.m. (during Planet Money/How I Built This [Sat] and Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me [Sun])

In addition, GHS and GPB have created a Today in Georgia History interactive website that serves as a resource for educators, students, and families across the state. Resources include audio and video streaming of the segments, transcripts, teacher tips, curriculum, writing prompts, review questions and discussion topics, classroom exercises, follow-up research topics, and selected primary-source material. The resources are aligned to the Georgia Standards of Excellence, are appropriate for students across multiple grade levels, and cover a variety of subject areas based on the content. View the website at todayingeorgiahistory.org

“GPB is so honored to once again work with Georgia Historical Society on the Today in Georgia History project,” said Bert Wesley Huffman, GPB President and CEO. “These stories cannot have a more perfect home than the public airwaves. As the state’s public media provider, we’re committed to telling Georgia’s story across all our platforms. This partnership between our two organizations is a wonderful way to bring rich content that is both educational and entertaining for audiences of all ages.”

About GHS

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) is the premier independent statewide institution responsible for collecting, examining, and teaching Georgia and American history. Founded in 1839, GHS houses the oldest and most distinguished collection of materials related exclusively to Georgia history in the nation. Making the past relevant to the present is at the core of our mission. Through our award-winning public programs, publications, teacher training, and research services, we aim to use the power of our shared history to offer all Americans new and deeper perspectives on the past and present.

To learn more visit georgiahistory.com.

About GPB

GPB is a knowledge hub where Georgians of all ages can access a variety of free and trusted platforms that encourage lifelong learning and collaboration. Our nine television stations serve Georgia and significant portions of surrounding states with PBS and locally produced programming. GPB’s 21 station radio network provides Georgia news, along with NPR news and informational content. GPB is also Georgia’s digital media content provider for the classroom, offering free, Georgia standards-aligned content across all subject areas for educators, students and families. For complete list of GPB stations, visit gpb.org

