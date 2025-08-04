TwTAO: A Trusted, Regulated Gateway Bringing TAO to Ethereum

Nassau, Bahamas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TwTAO (True Wrapped TAO) is launching as the first fully regulated wrapped representation of TAO on Ethereum, enabling seamless access to DeFi, liquidity markets, and tokenized infrastructure across chains. Backed 1:1 by native TAO, TwTAO brings security, regulatory clarity, and new financial utility to the Bittensor ecosystem.

Similar to what WBTC did for Bitcoin, TwTAO unlocks TAO for the rest of the internet, making it usable for lending, trading, collateralization, staking, and institutional finance across Ethereum and beyond.

A Cross-Chain Collaboration

TwTAO is the result of a strategic partnership between Inspect, Delchain Limited, LSX Essentials Technology, and io.finnet — combining regulatory-grade custody, blockchain infrastructure, and cutting-edge security to bridge TAO into the broader DeFi world.

“At Delchain, we focus on a compliant, secure infrastructure for digital assets. TwTAO will bring TAO into the regulated DeFi world with full institutional-grade controls”

— Daniel Koehler, CEO of Delchain

Why TwTAO Matters

1:1 Backed: Every TwTAO token is fully backed by native TAO held in secure custody





Regulated Custody: TAO is custodied by Delchain Limited, a licensed and regulated FCSP





Liquidity Expansion: TAO becomes tradable and usable across Ethereum's DeFi stack — from DEXs to lending markets





Smart Contract Ready: Developers can use TwTAO in any ERC-20 compatible dApp





MPC Security: Powered by io.finnet's trustless MPC, eliminating single points of failure





"With MPC and trustless authorization, TwTAO’s custody stack rivals the most secure systems in crypto today." — Jacob Plaster, CTO of io.finnet





TwTAO Unlocks What’s Next for TAO

By bringing TAO onto Ethereum, TwTAO makes TAO usable across a wide range of financial applications, from collateral in lending protocols, to staking in yield strategies, to participation in tokenized funds and asset-backed instruments.

For builders, investors, DAOs, and protocols, TwTAO is the key to composability.

For TAO holders, it’s a new gateway to utility, liquidity, and capital access.

About the Partners

Inspect is a protocol suite enabling liquidity, DeFi, and signal-driven capital flow around TAO through native infrastructure, cross-chain tools, and real-time intelligence overlays.





Delchain Limited is a licensed digital asset service provider, regulated under the Bahamas' DARE Act 2024





LSX Essentials Technology builds blockchain infrastructure and tooling for the Bittensor ecosystem.





builds blockchain infrastructure and tooling for the Bittensor ecosystem. io.finnet provides advanced cryptographic security through trustless MPC key management and decentralized authorization.

For more information, visit https://twtao.network/ : https://www.delchain.io : www.iofinnet.com : www.inspect.xyz

Media contact:

contact@twtao.network





Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations regarding the launch, functionality, and potential adoption of True Wrapped TAO (TwTAO) and its integration with the Ethereum network. These statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, and projections, and involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors — many of which are beyond the control of the company or its affiliates.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: changes in regulatory frameworks, market volatility, security risks, technical limitations, or shifts in user adoption. No assurance can be given that the objectives or expectations expressed herein will be achieved.

TwTAO does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any financial instrument. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice. Users and investors should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult appropriate advisors before engaging with TwTAO or related protocols.

The company, its partners, and affiliates make no representations or guarantees regarding the performance, value, or utility of TwTAO or any associated products. No obligation is undertaken to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



