EPS Landscaping & Tree Service: Premier Outdoor Solutions in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC offers extensive landscape maintenance and tree services in Pembroke Pines, located in Broward County, Florida. With more than 20 years in the industry, the company has earned a reputation for consistently delivering high-quality services that enhance both the appearance and functionality of outdoor spaces for homes and businesses.

Landscape maintenance by EPS Landscaping and Tree Service in Pembroke Pines covers a broad range of services that keep landscapes looking vibrant and healthy. Their maintenance package includes detailed lawn care, such as mowing, edging, and trimming, to maintain a polished look. They also manage pests and apply fertilizers to meet the needs of Florida's grass types, helping to prevent common lawn problems.

Irrigation is another vital part of their services. In Florida's warm climate, adequate hydration is crucial. EPS Landscaping specializes in installing, repairing, and maintaining sprinkler systems that conserve water while ensuring all areas of the lawn and garden are properly watered. This helps keep the landscape lush and thriving throughout the year.

Tree care holds equal importance in their service offerings. The Broward County tree trimming and pruning services provided by EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC ensure trees stay strong and visually appealing. Regular pruning helps trees grow healthily and prevents harm from broken branches during storms. By carefully thinning and removing dead or overgrown branches, they protect trees and nearby structures from possible damage during Florida's storm seasons.

EPS Landscaping & Tree Service has built a solid foundation of client satisfaction, as seen in numerous positive reviews. Clients often highlight the company's attention to detail and strong communication. One customer recently praised their team's professionalism and the stunning transformation of their outdoor space. This feedback underscores EPS Landscaping's commitment to addressing individual client needs with precision.

Customer service is central to their mission. Greg O'Connell, a company representative, notes, "Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. We aim to exceed expectations by delivering a service that is both personal and professional." This philosophy is evident in how they handle each project, ensuring that client requirements are met with accuracy and care.

Beyond delivering quality services, EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC is committed to environmentally friendly practices. They use sustainable techniques and eco-friendly products to minimize their environmental impact while enhancing landscape health and beauty. This dedication meets the growing demand for green solutions in landscaping and tree care.

For those interested in their services, EPS Landscaping offers free estimates, providing a chance to learn more about their offerings and prices without commitment. This helps potential clients make informed decisions about their landscaping needs.

While they primarily operate out of Pembroke Pines, EPS Landscaping also serves clients throughout Broward County. Their expertise in dealing with Florida's unique climate challenges—including managing tropical plants and adjusting to seasonal changes—makes them a valuable resource in the area.

EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC remains a trusted provider in the region. They are known for their commitment to quality, client satisfaction, and environmental responsibility. With a comprehensive range of services and a focus on customer-friendly practices, they stand out in the landscape maintenance and tree care industry in Pembroke Pines and the nearby areas of Broward County. Clients can count on them for responsive service, personalized solutions, and a dedication to excellence. For more information, visit their official website and explore the wide range of services they provide.

