Black Enterprise to Honor Game-Changing Leaders at 2025 XCEL Summit for Men in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Enterprise is proud to announce the distinguished recipients of the 2025 XCEL Awards, to be honored during a red-carpet celebration at the highly anticipated XCEL Summit for Men, Oct. 15–17, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

This year’s honorees represent a powerhouse lineup of legends, innovators, and leaders whose impact spans sports, business, faith, and community empowerment:

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. – Former NFL star turned investor and philanthropist, whose foundation continues transforming lives across underserved communities.

– Former NFL star turned investor and philanthropist, whose foundation continues transforming lives across underserved communities. John Hope Bryant – Visionary CEO of Operation HOPE, leading a national movement for financial literacy and economic empowerment.

– Visionary CEO of Operation HOPE, leading a national movement for financial literacy and economic empowerment. George C. Fraser – Celebrated founder of FraserNet Inc., a master networker and tireless advocate for business success and generational wealth.

– Celebrated founder of FraserNet Inc., a master networker and tireless advocate for business success and generational wealth. Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson – Revered spiritual leader of Grace Baptist Church and a moral compass for the modern civil rights era.

– Revered spiritual leader of Grace Baptist Church and a moral compass for the modern civil rights era. Troy Taylor – Chairman & CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, recognized for his transformative leadership and commitment to mentorship.



In addition to the awards celebration, the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men will feature a special keynote conversation with billionaire investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith, who will share insights on leadership, legacy, and building generational wealth.

“These men embody the essence of what it means to excel—not just in their fields, but in their commitment to service, mentorship, and community impact,” said Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., CEO of Black Enterprise. “The XCEL Summit for Men is where leadership meets legacy—and where the next generation of leaders is inspired to rise.”

The XCEL Awards Gala, hosted by FedEx and emceed by the incomparable Ed Gordon, will be the marquee event of the Summit, where hundreds of men from across industries will gather for inspiration, professional development, and powerful networking.

The 2025 agenda will feature:

Intimate fireside chats with the honorees

with the honorees Executive coaching and leadership workshops

Barbershop-style debates on the issues that matter most to men today

on the issues that matter most to men today Curated networking experiences designed to connect leaders across industries

“Much like the XCEL Summit for Men, at FedEx, we understand the importance of cultivating an environment of learning and development to unlock opportunity for our team members,” said Carlos Etheredge, SVP of Human Resources, FedEx. “We are proud of our many years of support to help make the Summit what it is today.”

Registration is open now!

Visit blackenterprise.com/xcel-summit-for-men-2025 to register today.

This year, don’t just show up. XCEL.