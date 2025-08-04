CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC is investigating claims under the federal securities laws against Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) (“Fiserv” or the “Company”), a financial technology and payment solutions provider headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, after a class action lawsuit was filed against Fiserv.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Fiserv securities between July 24, 2024 and July 22, 2025 (the “Class Period”) may, no later than September 22, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

The lawsuit alleges that Fiserv and certain executives overstated the Company’s growth by failing to disclose, among other things, that its new payment platform, Clover, was experiencing a boost in revenue growth and gross payment volumes because the Company was forcing merchants to transition from its legacy Payeezy platform.

Investors learned the Company’s true financial picture following a series of disclosures which culminated on July 23, 2025, when Fiserv lowered its 2025 organic growth projections and confirmed that decelerated growth in its Merchant segment. On these announcements, Fiserv’s share price declined dramatically.

Berger Montague encourages investors who purchased Fiserv securities during the Class Period to contact the firm to learn more about their rights and potential remedies prior to the lead plaintiff deadline of September 22, 2025.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

