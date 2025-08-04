Easy Peasy Finance, Founded by Award-Winning Teen Rishi Vamdatt, Launches Free K–12 Financial Literacy Platform for Teachers

New standards-aligned classroom resource includes animated video lessons, interactive quizzes, and dashboards for effortless personal finance education

 | Source: Easy Peasy Finance LLC Easy Peasy Finance LLC

Jersey City, NJ , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Peasy Finance LLC, a leading personal finance education company founded by 15-year-old award-winning entrepreneur Rishi Vamdatt, has launched a free K–12 platform to support teachers that offers curated online courses with animated videos and interactive quizzes, as well as dashboards for monitoring class progress - all aligned with the National Standards for Personal Financial Education. With clear explanations, fun animations, and zero prep required, these ready-to-use courses help teachers deliver high-quality financial education effortlessly.


Easy Peasy Finance, Founded by Award-Winning Teen Rishi Vamdatt, Launches Free K–12 Financial Literacy Platform for Teachers

Free standards-aligned personal finance courses for middle and high school students

This new initiative is part of Rishi’s multi-award winning financial literacy platform Easy Peasy Finance, which he started in 2018 at 8 years old to make personal finance accessible to kids and beginners. Over the last 7+ years, Rishi has created over 1,000 free personal finance education videos - while also writing four books and appearing on major outlets like CBS News, Kiplinger, and Fidelity Investments.

“Financial literacy is a key life skill every student should have,” said Rishi Vamdatt, founder of Easy Peasy Finance. “With this new teacher-focused platform, my goal is to help educators bring fun, effective, and standards-based money education into the classroom - without needing any additional training or budget.”

What makes these courses truly unique is Rishi’s kid-to-kid perspective, which transforms financial literacy from a traditionally dry, complicated subject into something that’s fun, relatable, and easy to understand. Students engage more deeply because the content speaks to them in their own language: not from a textbook, but from a fellow learner who understands how they think.

Built with input from educators and aligned with K-12 national standards, the new Easy Peasy Finance platform for teachers allows them to:

  • Choose from over 15 standards-aligned courses for middle and high school students
  • Access ready-to-use animated video lessons and quizzes
  • Track individual student and class progress through dashboards
  • Seamlessly incorporate financial literacy into existing curriculum

Teachers can begin using the platform today at www.easypeasyfinance.com/teachers. It is 100% free, making it one of the most accessible tools available for teachers looking to bring personal finance into classrooms nationwide.

Easy Peasy Finance, Founded by Award-Winning Teen Rishi Vamdatt, Launches Free K–12 Financial Literacy Platform for Teachers

Rishi Vamdatt, 15 year old founder of Easy Peasy Finance

About Easy Peasy Finance:

Easy Peasy Finance is a multi-award winning personal finance education resource offering animated videos, books, podcasts, and curriculum-aligned assets that make money concepts simple, engaging, and fun for kids, teens, and beginners. Founded by Rishi Vamdatt when he was 8 years old, Easy Peasy Finance is used by educators and families globally, and aligns with the national financial literacy standards.

Press Contact:

Rishi Vamdatt
Founder, Easy Peasy Finance
info@easypeasyfinance.com
https://www.easypeasyfinance.com