Easy Peasy Finance, Founded by Award-Winning Teen Rishi Vamdatt, Launches Free K–12 Financial Literacy Platform for Teachers

Jersey City, NJ , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Peasy Finance LLC, a leading personal finance education company founded by 15-year-old award-winning entrepreneur Rishi Vamdatt, has launched a free K–12 platform to support teachers that offers curated online courses with animated videos and interactive quizzes, as well as dashboards for monitoring class progress - all aligned with the National Standards for Personal Financial Education. With clear explanations, fun animations, and zero prep required, these ready-to-use courses help teachers deliver high-quality financial education effortlessly.





Free standards-aligned personal finance courses for middle and high school students

This new initiative is part of Rishi’s multi-award winning financial literacy platform Easy Peasy Finance, which he started in 2018 at 8 years old to make personal finance accessible to kids and beginners. Over the last 7+ years, Rishi has created over 1,000 free personal finance education videos - while also writing four books and appearing on major outlets like CBS News, Kiplinger, and Fidelity Investments.

“Financial literacy is a key life skill every student should have,” said Rishi Vamdatt, founder of Easy Peasy Finance. “With this new teacher-focused platform, my goal is to help educators bring fun, effective, and standards-based money education into the classroom - without needing any additional training or budget.”

What makes these courses truly unique is Rishi’s kid-to-kid perspective, which transforms financial literacy from a traditionally dry, complicated subject into something that’s fun, relatable, and easy to understand. Students engage more deeply because the content speaks to them in their own language: not from a textbook, but from a fellow learner who understands how they think.

Built with input from educators and aligned with K-12 national standards, the new Easy Peasy Finance platform for teachers allows them to:

Choose from over 15 standards-aligned courses for middle and high school students

for middle and high school students Access ready-to-use animated video lessons and quizzes

animated video lessons and quizzes Track individual student and class progress through dashboards

Seamlessly incorporate financial literacy into existing curriculum

Teachers can begin using the platform today at www.easypeasyfinance.com/teachers. It is 100% free, making it one of the most accessible tools available for teachers looking to bring personal finance into classrooms nationwide.

About Easy Peasy Finance:

Easy Peasy Finance is a multi-award winning personal finance education resource offering animated videos, books, podcasts, and curriculum-aligned assets that make money concepts simple, engaging, and fun for kids, teens, and beginners. Founded by Rishi Vamdatt when he was 8 years old, Easy Peasy Finance is used by educators and families globally, and aligns with the national financial literacy standards.

