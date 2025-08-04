ACGME International Expands to Indonesia, Accredits New Programs in Japan and Lebanon

Chicago, Illinois, US, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACGME International (ACGME-I) is proud to announce the beginning of its accreditation activities in Indonesia as six institutions have achieved Initial Accreditation. The newly accredited Sponsoring Institutions are:

Cicendo Eye Hospital – Bandung

– Bandung Harapan Kita National Women and Children Health Center – Jakarta

– Jakarta National Brain Center Hospital Mahar Mardjono Jakarta

National Cancer Center Indonesia – Dharmais Cancer Hospital – Jakarta

– Jakarta National Cardiovascular Center Harapan Kita – Jakarta

– Jakarta Soeharso Orthopedic Hospital – Surakarta

The accreditation decisions were made at the July 2025 meeting of the Review Committee-International, the peer-review body responsible for developing, and reviewing Sponsoring Institutions’ and programs’ compliance with, the ACGME-I Requirements.

The continual growth of ACGME-I accreditation activities demonstrates active interest in improving local graduate medical education (GME) across the world. “We are excited to see these premier institutions from Indonesia join our global ACGME-I community,” said ACGME-I President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Arrighi, MD. “We look forward to working with their educational teams to improve GME in a hospital-based structure.”

During the same Review Committee-International meeting , several new GME programs at two recently accredited Sponsoring Institutions – accredited in January 2025 – also achieved Initial Accreditation.

The anesthesiology and internal medicine programs at Kameda Medical Center in Kamogawa, Japan achieved Initial Accreditation. “The two residency programs at Kameda, the first GME programs to be accredited in Japan, have distinguished themselves as promoting excellence through continuous improvement in education,” said ACGME-I Executive Director Lorraine Lewis, EdD.

At the Lebanese American University (LAU) in Beirut, Lebanon, the anesthesiology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, radiology, and surgery programs all achieved Initial Accreditation. “To get six programs accredited at the same time shows the dedication of the LAU faculty and staff to deliver quality GME to residents,” added Dr. Lewis.

All of these accreditation decisions are effective 18 July 2025, as of which date, ACGME-I accredits 193 GME programs at 32 Sponsoring Institutions in 14 countries.

ACGME International (ACGME-I) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization currently providing accreditation services to nearly 200 graduate medical education programs in 32 institutions across 14 countries. Its mission is to improve health care by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation. ACGME-I seeks to improve global health by ensuring that physicians who care for individuals are well-prepared in all aspects required of their chosen specialty. Learn more about ACGME-I here: https://www.acgme-i.org.