Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) (“Novo” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded securities of Novo from May 7, 2025 through July 28, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Novo, headquartered in Denmark, is a global pharmaceutical company. According to the Complaint, the Company is alleged to have understated the impact of the personalization exception to the compounded GLP-1 exclusion, which has allowed persistent use of compounded alternatives to Novo’s pharmaceutical products. Novo allegedly overstated the likelihood that patients using less expensive compounded drugs would switch to its branded products, thus greatly overstating the Company’s ability to sustain long-term growth.

On July 29, 2025, Novo announced it was lowering its sales and profit outlook for fiscal 2025. The Company cited slower-than-expected growth for both Wegovy® and Ozempic®, attributing the guidance revision to continued competition from compounded GLP-1 products.

Following this announcement, Novo’s stock price dropped from a closing price of $69.00 per share on July 28, 2025, to a close of $53.94 per share on July 29—a decline of approximately 21.83% in a single day.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970.

