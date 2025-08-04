Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community Coming Soon to Milpitas, California

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at South Main, is coming soon to Milpitas, California. This exclusive all-electric community will feature new luxury townhomes designed to offer modern living spaces and high-end finishes. Sales are anticipated to begin in fall 2025.

Toll Brothers at South Main will include a selection of innovative home designs ranging from 1,565 to 2,330+ square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 3 to 3.5 bathrooms. Each home will feature three stories of living space and an attached 2-car garage, providing ample space for families and professionals alike. Homes will be priced from $1.2 million.





“Our new Toll Brothers at South Main community provides the rare opportunity to build a new construction home in an all-electric community within the highly desirable Milpitas area,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “With modern home designs, two-car attached garages, and an array of personalization options available, this townhome community will offer luxury living in a central location.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located at South Main Street and Curtis Avenue, Toll Brothers at South Main, offers proximity to major employers in Silicon Valley and easy access to transportation options such as Valley Transportation Authority Light Rail, Milpitas Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station, and San Jose Mineta International Airport. The community is also near world-class shopping, dining, and recreation destinations including Santana Row, Westfield Valley Fair, Milpitas Square, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, Big Dog Vineyards, and Hidden Lake Park.

The community will also include a park with a tot lot and picnic areas, enhancing the neighborhood's appeal. Children will have the opportunity to attend schools within the Milpitas Unified School District.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers on South Main, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/957affe3-b739-435e-a524-6ec0cb87fcd2

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)